TEXT-Fitch rates Spectrum Brands notes 'BB-'

March 16 - Fitch Ratings assigns a 'BB-' rating to Spectrum Brands, Inc. (Spectrum) 6.75%, $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2020 and guaranteed by its parent company, SB/RH Holdings, LLC as well as Spectrum's domestic subsidiaries. The proceeds will be used primarily to refinance a subordinated note with approximately $25 million remaining for general corporate purposes. Spectrum has tendered for its 12%, $245 million subordinated notes. The tender is expected to expire on March 28, 2012. The subordinated notes along with premium and fees should utilize around $275 million of the proceeds. Thus far, 94.45% of the notes have been tendered. If the remainder is not tendered, Spectrum intends to defease it by providing the trustee with enough cash to cover the principal, interest and premium through Aug. 28, 2012 when it will be called under terms of the Aug. 28, 2009 indenture. Fitch will maintain its 'B+' rating on the remaining subordinated note and withdraw it when called. On March 15, 2012, Spectrum disclosed that it had debt of $1.85 billion on Feb. 26, 2012 prior to effecting these transactions. Pro forma leverage through the last 12 months (LTM) ended Jan. 1, 2012, is approximately 4.1 times (x) and should end the fiscal year within Fitch's expectations in the 3.5x range primarily through EBITDA growth. Modest reduction in debt balances in the fourth quarter when the company generates most of its cash flow should also contribute to leverage declining. Leverage materially higher than 3.5x at year end would be of concern. The far lower coupon on the new debt will allow for interest savings of more than $9 million. It is noted that the subordinated note had very restrictive terms and with its elimination the company will be able to issue dividends of up to $40 million, perhaps several quarters earlier than it would have otherwise. Spectrum had over $150 million in free cash flow (FCF) through the LTM. Fitch expects FCF to remain near $100 million in the near term including $40 million in dividends. As a result, dividends will be funded with internally generated cash flows with the excess being used to reduce debt in line with the company's public goals. Fitch views the transaction as credit neutral. Given the restrictive nature of the subordinated notes and the high coupon rate in a low interest rate environment, it was highly likely to be called at the first opportunity - Aug. 28, 2012. This and a potential dividend were already factored into the rating when Fitch initiated coverage on Nov. 2, 2011. Spectrum's financial performance through the LTM with an EBITDA margin of 14.5% and FCF of $151 million are moderately above Fitch's expectations. Leverage was 3.9x. Liquidity of $193 million encompasses $133 million of availability under its secured revolving credit agreement as of Jan. 1, 2012 and $60 million in cash on Feb. 26, 2012. Debt amortization remains modest at just $7 million annually. Fitch expects that Spectrum will continue to direct FCF towards debt reduction. Fitch currently rates Spectrum Brands as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB-'; --$300 million senior secured revolving credit agreement 'BB-'; --$525 million senior secured term loan 'BB-'; --$950 million 9.5% senior secured notes 'BB-'; --$245 million 12% senior subordinated toggle notes at 'B+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Spectrum's 'BB-' IDR reflects its recent de-leveraging and goal to operate on a long term basis with leverage of 3.5x or less, Fitch's expectations that FCF which has been positive since 2009 will increase, and a product portfolio focused on the value end of the consumer base which matches well with constrained consumers. The rating also encompasses the fact that Spectrum is a controlled company with limited independent directors and has a majority owner in Harbinger Group, Inc. which is itself controlled by funds managed by or affiliated with Harbinger Capital Partners, LLC, a hedge fund. However, potential ownership issues on bondholders are mitigated by covenants at both Spectrum and Harbinger Group, Inc. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' Aug. 12, 2011; --'Fitch Assigns Initial Ratings of 'BB-' to Spectrum Brands'; Outlook Stable, Nov. 2, 2011; -- '2012 Outlook: U.S. Consumer Products', Dec. 20, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology 2012 Outlook: Consumer Products