TEXT-Fitch rates Enterprise Products Operating notes 'BBB'
August 6, 2012

TEXT-Fitch rates Enterprise Products Operating notes 'BBB'

Aug 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned 'BBB' senior unsecured ratings to
Enterprise Products Operating LLC's (EPO) proposed senior notes offerings due
2015 and 2043. The notes will rank pari passu with all of EPO's existing and
future unsecured senior indebtedness. Proceeds will be used to temporarily
reduce borrowings under EPO's revolving credit facility (which was recently used
to repay outstanding amounts on the maturity of $500 million of senior notes P
due August 2012) and for general company purposes. EPO is the operating
partnership for Enterprise Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). A full list of ratings can
be found at the end of this release. The Ratings Outlook is Stable.

EPO's ratings are supported by the company's size; quality and diversity of its 
portfolio of midstream assets; strong financial performance and conservative 
policy approach toward distributions and financings; and increasing percentage 
of fee-based revenue. EPO's sizable portfolio of midstream assets provides 
strong consistent cash flow and earnings. EPO's midstream asset base covers most
major domestic gas producing basins. Geographic and business line diversity 
largely insulate EPO from any dynamic shifts in oil and gas production as well 
as provides it ample organic growth opportunities within its operating 
footprint, limiting the need or desire to make large scale acquisitions for the 
sake of growth. EPO accesses all of the major gas and oil production regions in 
the U.S. EPO serves all the U.S. based ethylene steam crackers, which are the 
largest consumers of natural gas liquids (NGLs). Fitch notes that NGL and crude 
prices can be very volatile and weakness in crude, NGL, and or fractionation 
spreads could impact EPO's cash flow and earnings.

Fitch recognizes that EPO is in the middle of a significant capital spending 
program. These growth investments are largely focused on primarily fee-based or 
revenue assured assets which should continue to help lower EPO's exposure to 
changes in commodity prices. Additionally, Fitch expects EPO's leverage metrics 
will improve as EPO benefits from the earnings and cash flow associated with 
project completion and operation. 

Additional Favorable Characteristics for EPO Include: 

--Conservative distribution practices and supportive ownership;

--Beneficial industry trends in the pricing relationship of natural gas to crude
oil;

 

--Growing utilization of NGLs by the petrochemical industry as feedstock for 
ethylene production; 

--The movement of natural gas production activity to liquids rich producing 
basins such as the Eagle Ford Shale play where EPO is well positioned. 

Credit Concerns for EPO Include: 

--An aggressive growth strategy with targeted capital expenditures of 
approximately $5 billion through 2013; 

--Exposure to commodity price volatility particularly NGL margins. 

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to 
positive rating action include:

--Sustained improvement in leverage metrics;

--A further shift in revenue towards more fee-based sources. 

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to 
negative rating action include:

--Continued large-scale capital expenditure program funded by higher than 
expected debt borrowings, and; 

--An increase in gross margin sensitivity to changes in commodity prices. 

Fitch currently rates EPO as follows:

--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-';

--Senior unsecured rating 'BBB-';

--Junior subordinated rating 'BB'.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and

