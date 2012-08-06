FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P Rates Sabre Holdings' Proposed $250m Term Loan 'B'
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2012 / 6:45 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P Rates Sabre Holdings' Proposed $250m Term Loan 'B'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
said today that it assigned its issue-level rating of 'B' (the same as the 
corporate credit rating) and a recovery rating of '3' to Southlake, Tex.-based 
Sabre Holdings Corp.'s proposed $250 million term loan due Dec. 29,
2017. The 
'3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery 
in the events of a payment default. These are the same as our existing senior 
secured issue and recovery ratings on other debt issues. Proceeds from the 
proposed loan will be used to repay 2014 maturity. 

Our 'B' rating on the company incorporates our assumption of stable operating 
performance, despite the company's ongoing dispute with one of its airline 
corporate customers, and competitive pressure at its online travel agency, 
Travelocity. We expect that growth in the travel market will more than offset 
the weakness at Travelocity. Based on preliminary results, Sabre posted 
healthy EBITDA growth in the second quarter from increased travel transaction 
and passengers boarded. We estimate that Sabre's debt leverage was in the 
mid-5x area as of June 30, 2012. We expect that debt leverage will decrease to 
around 5x by the end of 2012 with decent conversion of EBITDA to discretionary 
cash flow. 

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

RATINGS LIST
Sabre Holdings Corp.
Sabre Inc.

Corporate credit rating               B/Positive/--

Rating Assigned
Sabre Inc.
$250 mil. term loan due 2017          B
 Recovery rating                      3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.