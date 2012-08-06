FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows
August 6, 2012 / 7:16 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 6 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread tightened by 16
basis points (bps) to 196 bps last Friday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread tightened by 8 bps to 662 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread tightened by 14
bps to 126 bps, the 'A' spread tightened by 16 bps to 166 bps, and the 'BBB'
spread tightened by 15 bps to 246 bps. The 'BB' spread tightened by 9 bps to 450
bps, the 'B' spread tightened by 7 bps to 695 bps, and the 'CCC' spread
tightened by 8 bps to 1,080 bps.

By industry, financial institutions and industrials contracted by 14 bps each 
to 285 bps and 287 bps, respectively. Banks contracted by 11 bps to 306 bps, 
utilities contracted by 17 bps to 204 bps, and telecommunications contracted 
by 15 bps to 308 bps. 

The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is lower than both its 
one-year moving average of 214 bps and its five-year moving average of 245 
bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year 
moving average of 692 bps and its five-year moving average of 746 bps. We 
expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.
 


Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.

