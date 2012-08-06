FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P corrects outlook on US Airways 2001-1 certificates
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2012 / 7:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P corrects outlook on US Airways 2001-1 certificates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Aug 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services corrected its issue rating on US
Airways Inc.'s 2001-1 Class G pass-through certificates to 'BB' (sf) from
'BB/Negative' (sf). The 'BB' (sf) rating is based on the consolidated credit
quality of US Airways Group Inc. (B-/Stable/--, US Airways Inc.'s parent),
collateral coverage by aircraft that we believe US Airways would likely seek to
retain in any future bankruptcy proceeding, and legal and structural protections
available to the certificateholders. The withdrawal of the outlook reflects the
fact that our 'B' rating on MBIA Insurance Corp. (B/Negative/--), which insures
the 
certificates, no longer determines our rating on the 2001-1G certificates.

RATINGS LIST

Outlook Withdrawn
                                           To         From
US Airways Inc.
 2001-1 Class G pass-through certificates  BB (sf)    BB/Negative (sf)
 

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

 (New York Ratings Team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.