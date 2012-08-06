FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: post-bankruptcy recovery levels disappoint bondholders
#Market News
August 6, 2012 / 7:46 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: post-bankruptcy recovery levels disappoint bondholders

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 6 - Following some recent bankruptcy restructurings, lenders are
recovering amounts far below par on senior unsecured bonds, said an article
published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "U.S.
Recovery Study: Recent Post-Bankruptcy Recovery Levels Disappoint Senior
Unsecured Bondholders." 

"Recoveries averaged 33% in 2010 and 2012 (through May)--significantly lower 
than the long-term average of 43%," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & 
Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. Several senior unsecured bond instruments 
associated with issuers that recently emerged from bankruptcy, such as General 
Maritime Corp. and The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co. (A&P), have generated 
recoveries of less than 5% of the principal amount. 

The average recoveries for senior unsecured bonds have drifted lower since the 
easy credit years of 2003-2007, when they averaged 46%. The U.S. economy was 
expanding, market liquidity ran high, and exit financing was plentiful and 
easily available. The average declined slightly to 42% during the recessionary 
period of 2008-2009 before tumbling to 33% in 2010 through May 2012 due to 
several factors, such as the type of default, principal above the defaulted 
security, and debt cushion (debt outstanding below the defaulted security). 
(For more detailed analysis of recoveries across instrument types and time 
periods, see "Recovery Study (U.S.): Piecing Together The Performance Of 
Defaulted Instruments After The Recent Credit Cycle," published Dec. 1, 2011, 
on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)

Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research does not believe that these 
declines constitute a trend--yet. "Although these recoveries are below 
average, they are within a historically normal range," said Ms. Vazza. 
"Furthermore, we expect that senior unsecured bond recoveries will revert 
closer to their historic average of 43% in the long term as the sample size 
increases."
 

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.


