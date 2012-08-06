TEXT-Fitch cuts 1 distressed class of GMAC 2004-C3

Aug 6 - Fitch Ratings downgrades one distressed class of GMAC Commercial Mortgage Securities, Inc., series 2004-C3, commercial mortgage pass-through certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The downgrade is a result of increased certainty of losses on the specially serviced assets since Fitch's last rating action. Fitch modeled losses of 10.7% of the remaining pool; expected losses of the original pool balance are 8.95%, including 3% in losses incurred to date. As of the July 2012 distribution date, the pool's collateral balance has paid down 45% to $691.7 million from $1.25 billion at issuance. Three loans (3%) have defeased. Fitch has identified 22 Loans of Concern (41%), including 11 assets in special servicing (24%). The largest contributor to loss is secured by a 302,992 square foot (sf), 11 story office building (4.8%) located in Chicago, IL (approximately 15 miles NW of the CBD). The loan has been specially serviced since April 2009 when it transferred due to a technical default. A major tenant vacated at lease expiration in May 2007 which triggered a monthly rollover reserve escrow payment. The triggered payment was not implemented until February 2009. Loan modification discussions failed and a receiver was appointed in August 2010. The special servicer took title through foreclosure on Jan. 13, 2011. The property was 70% occupied as of May 2012 which includes new leases totaling 35,378 sf signed during 2011. A major capital improvement program is currently underway to address common area upgrades and several deferred maintenance issues. The second largest contributor to loss is secured by two four-story buildings (2.1%) which are part of a three building student housing property located near Winthrop University in Rock Hill, SC. The two buildings are comprised of 124 units with a total of 432 beds. The loan remains in special servicing since September 2009 when it transferred due to monetary default. The loan was foreclosed upon and the Trust took title to the property in February 2012. As of June 2012, the property was 91% occupied for the 2011-2012 school year. The third largest contributor to loss is secured by a 268 unit apartment building (2.4%) located in Pensacola, FL. The loan has been in special servicing since October 2009 when it transferred for imminent maturity default prior to the November 2009 maturity. Foreclosure was completed in April 2012. As of June 2012, the property is 81% occupied. The special servicer continues to hold the property until it stabilizes. Fitch downgrades and revises Recovery Estimate on the following class as indicated: --$12.5 million class E to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE to 0% from 60%. Fitch also affirms, Revises Rating Outlooks and Recovery Estimates (RE) classes on the following classes as indicated: --$242.7 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$58.8 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$39.6 million class A-AB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$138.6 million class A-5 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$82.9 million class A-J at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$31.3 million class B at 'BBsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; --$14.1 million class C at 'Bsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; --$20.3 million class D at 'CCCsf; RE to 80% from 100%'; --$15.6 million class F at 'Csf; RE 0%'; --$10.9 million class G at 'Csf; RE 0%'; --$20.3 million class H at 'Csf; RE 0%'; --$3.1 million class J at 'Csf; RE 0%'; --$903,483 class K at 'Dsf; RE 0%'. Classes L, M, N, and O remain at 'Dsf/RE 0%' due to principal losses incurred. Classes A-1, A-2, and A-3 have been paid in full. Class P is not rated by Fitch. Fitch had previously withdrawn the ratings of the interest only classes X-1 and X-2. (For additional information, see Fitch Revises Practice for Rating IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance Securities, June 23, 2010). Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions,' which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions