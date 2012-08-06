TEXT-Fitch takes various actions on 16 Bank TruPS CDOs

Aug 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 50 tranches and upgraded 18 from 16 Trust Preferred (TruPS) Collateralized Debt Obligations (CDOs) backed by bank collateral. In addition, Fitch has assigned various Rating Outlooks. The rating action report, titled 'Fitch Takes Various Rating Actions on 16 TruPS CDOs', dated Aug. 06, 2012, details the individual rating actions for each rated CDO. It can be found on Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com' by performing a title search or by using the link below.Fitch Bank TruPS CDO Default and Deferral Tables (As of June 2012)Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance TransactionsCounterparty Criteria for Structured Finance TransactionsGlobal Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOsGlobal Surveillance Criteria for Trust Preferred CDOs