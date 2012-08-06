FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch takes various actions on 16 Bank TruPS CDOs
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2012 / 9:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch takes various actions on 16 Bank TruPS CDOs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 50 tranches and upgraded 18 from 16 Trust
Preferred (TruPS) Collateralized Debt Obligations (CDOs) backed by bank
collateral. In addition, Fitch has assigned various Rating Outlooks.

The rating action report, titled 'Fitch Takes Various Rating Actions on 16 TruPS
CDOs', dated Aug. 06, 2012, details the individual rating actions for each rated
CDO. It can be found on Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com' by performing a
title search or by using the link below.Fitch Bank TruPS CDO Default and Deferral Tables (As of June 2012)Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance TransactionsCounterparty Criteria for Structured Finance TransactionsGlobal Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOsGlobal Surveillance Criteria for Trust Preferred CDOs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.