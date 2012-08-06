TEXT-Fitch revises Banco Occidental de Descuento outlook to positive

Aug 6 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Rating Outlooks on Venezuela-based Banco Occidental de Descuento's (BOD) international long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to Positive from Stable. Fitch also affirmed the bank's international IDRs and national scale ratings. A full list of the rating actions is provided at the end of this release. The Outlook revision reflects improvements in capitalization due to fresh capital injections and higher retained earnings, as well as stronger asset quality and profitability ratios. BOD's ratings reflect its volatile profitability and asset quality indicators as well as weaker capitalization relative to both domestic (universal and commercial banks) and international (emerging market commercial banks with a Viability Rating of 'b-', 'b' or 'b+') peers. The ratings also factor in a challenging operating environment. Fitch could upgrade BOD's ratings if improvements in asset quality are sustained and contribute to consistent profitability and a stabilization of the bank's Fitch Core Capital ratio. By contrast, BOD's Rating Outlook could return to Stable if lower spreads or a deterioration of its asset quality ratios lead to reduced profitability that significantly pressures capital ratios. Despite BOD's systemic importance in the country (as the sixth largest bank with 5.2% of total deposits as of June 30, 2012), Venezuela's speculative-grade rating (long-term foreign currency IDR of 'B+') and the lack of a consistent policy regarding bank support in the past results in a limited probability of support from the government should it be required. Hence, BOD's '5' Support rating (Support Floor 'NF') is similar to that of all privately owned banks in the country. As such, BOD's IDRs are driven by its own financial strength, expressed in its 'b-' Viability Rating. As Fitch anticipated, fresh capital (around VEF1.8 billion in 2011) and retained earnings improved BOD's Fitch Core Capital-to-weighted risks ratio to 10% at the end of March 2012 from a low of -0.44% at year-end 2009. Although this ratio remains below the average of other large Venezuelan banks, it is approaching and the median of similarly rated international peers. BOD's capital base remains encumbered by the deduction of good will related to the acquisition of a local bank in 2009 (Corp Banca C.A.). Nevertheless, Fitch expects BOD to sustain current capital ratios under a scenario of moderate growth, modest profitability and the absence of sudden changes in the operating environment. Asset quality metrics remain volatile and weak relative to Venezuelan banks although these indicators have improved significantly since year-end 2010 and are now in line with international peers. BOD's impaired loans/gross loans ratio declined in 2011 due to charge-offs and strong loan growth, though deteriorated slightly in the first quarter of 2012 (1Q'12). Furthermore, reduced impaired loans combined with higher loan loss reserves have led to improvements in reserve coverage of impaired loans. In Fitch's opinion, a challenging operating environment and the bank's past record of impairments suggest that unstable asset quality may continue over the medium term. At this point, Fitch expects the merger with Corp Banca (about 40% of the size of BOD) to have a limited impact on BOD as the banks now have similar financial profiles. Profitability could benefit from the higher proportion of retail lending on Corp Banca's balance sheet. The merger is still pending regulatory approval. BOD was Venezuela's sixth largest bank at the end of June 2011 (fourth largest considering only privately owned banks). It has a privileged market share in Venezuela's leading oil-producing region, Zulia state. The bank is controlled by the bank's president through a holding company named Cartera de Inversiones with interests in an ample array of financial and non-financial companies mostly in Venezuela. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: --Foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B-', Outlook revised to Positive from Stable; --Local currency IDR affirmed at 'B-', Outlook revised to Positive from Stable; --Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; --Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; --Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'; --Support Rating affirmed at '5'; --Support Floor affirmed at 'NF'; --National long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB-(ven)'; --National short-term rating affirmed at 'F3(ven). Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', Aug. 16 2011. --'National Ratings Criteria', Jan. 19, 2011.