TEXT-S&P comments on Cisco Systems
#Market News
March 19, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P comments on Cisco Systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that San Jose, Calif.-based Cisco Systems Inc.’s March 15, 2012 announcement of its intent to acquire U.K.-based NDS Group Ltd., a provider of video security and content security solutions, does not affect our ratings on Cisco. The acquisition will cost approximately $5 billion in cash and will include assumption of debt and retention-based incentives.

This announcement does not affect our view of Cisco’s ratings or outlook. The acquisition will be funded from Cisco’s overseas cash balance, which, as of January 2012, accounted for $43 billion of the total $47 billion in cash and investments. We still consider Cisco’s liquidity profile “exceptional” (according to our criteria) based on its strong cash balance as well as its consistent cash flow generation.

