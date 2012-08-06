FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises CABEI's rating to 'A'
August 6, 2012

TEXT-S&P raises CABEI's rating to 'A'

Overview
     -- Central American Bank for Economic Integration's (CABEI) demonstrated 
shareholder support through a capital increase that will begin to be paid in 
this year, as well as its expanding membership and strong capitalization 
support its credit quality.
     -- We're raising our long-term foreign currency rating on CABEI to 'A' 
from 'A-' and affirming our 'A-1' short-term foreign currency rating.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that new paid-in capital 
from existing members under the capital increase as well as contributions from 
new members will be paid in full and on time in installments through 2016, 
bolstering the bank's capital base and increasing its value to Central 
American borrowing members.

Rating Action
On Aug. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term 
foreign currency issuer credit rating on the Central American Bank for 
Economic Integration (CABEI) to 'A' from 'A-' and affirmed its 'A-1' 
short-term foreign currency rating. The outlook is stable. We also affirmed 
our 'mxAAA' Mexico national scale (CaVal) rating on the bank's senior 
unsecured debt.

Rationale
The higher long-term foreign currency rating on CABEI reflects the bank's 
strong capitalization and our expectation that the first installments of the 
$228 million increase of paid-in capital will begin to be paid this year on 
time and in full--demonstrating shareholder support--and that CABEI's 
membership will broaden in 2013. The continued performance of the bank's 
public-sector portfolio also supports the ratings. Embedded concentration 
risks from CABEI's small number of borrowers and the bank's liquidity, which 
is strong but remains lower than regional peers', constrain the rating.

CABEI's capitalization remained strong during 2011, with narrow risk-bearing 
capacity (shareholders' equity plus allowances for loan losses) that covered 
41% of the bank's development-related exposure (DRE) of loans, equity 
investments, securities of borrowing member countries, and guarantees. 
Following Costa Rica's ratification of changes to CABEI's constitutive 
agreement (requisite for the capital increase), CABEI's founding members are 
expected to pay in this calendar year $12.5 million in the first capital 
installment under the general capital increase that CABEI's board of governors 
approved in 2009. Over the next five years, existing members and new members 
Federative Republic of Brazil and Republic of Korea are expected to pay in new 
capital contributions totaling $228 million that will increase CABEI's paid-in 
capital by more than 50% by 2016. Standard & Poor's believes that this capital 
increase and expansion of CABEI's membership reflect growing shareholder 
support and enhanced value to shareholders.

Loans, which were 97% of DRE, grew by a moderate 7% in 2011, and the 
public-sector portfolio, 74% of loans, continued to perform without impairment 
in 2011. Private-sector impaired loans decreased during 2011 to 13% of 
private-sector loans and 3% of total loans (from 15% and 4%, respectively, the 
previous year), and 82% of these were accrual at year-end. CABEI continued to 
provision for private-sector loan losses, making a $10 million provision 
during 2011, and writing off 18% of the value of impaired private-sector loans 
as of the previous year-end. The allowance for private-sector loan losses 
covered 45% of impaired private-sector loans, and the bank maintained an 
allowance for public-sector loan losses that was $102 million and 2.6% of 
public-sector loans at the end of 2011.

Loan concentration risk remains high--CABEI's five largest borrower exposures 
represented 97% of loans and 228% of narrow risk-bearing capacity at the end 
of 2011. This high concentration, which derives from the bank's Central 
America focus and the limited number of borrowers, remains a credit constraint.

The bank's $5.3 billion development-related exposure also included securities 
of borrowing member countries (3% of DRE), equity fund investments for 
infrastructure, renewable energy, and other development projects (0.7%), and 
guarantees of less than 1% of DRE. We believe the risk management and the 
relatively small size of these exposures pose limited risk to the bank's 
balance sheet.

CABEI's balance sheet liquidity remains strong, although it is lower than that 
of regional peers (including Caribbean Development Bank, Inter-American 
Development Bank, and Inter-American Investment Corp.). The bank had liquid 
assets (net of securities of borrowing member countries which Standard & 
Poor's considers DRE) that represented 21% of total assets and 48% of the sum 
of committed-but-undisbursed loan and equity investments and projected one 
year of debt service at the end of 2011. CABEI utilizes a diverse funding 
strategy--56% of its funding was sourced from capital markets globally, 
including medium- and long-term bonds issued in Mexico, Uruguay, Thailand, and 
Japan during 2011 and credit facilities from more than 25 international banks 
and bilateral lenders. It also financed 7% of operations with certificates of 
deposit and 4% with commercial paper at the end of 2011.

Outlook
The stable outlook on CABEI reflects our expectation that new paid-in capital 
from existing members under the capital increase as well as capital from new 
members Brazil and Republic of Korea will be paid in full and on time in 
installments through 2016, bolstering the bank's capital base and increasing 
its value to Central American borrowing members. This scenario is contingent 
on our assumption that the loan portfolio will grow moderately as capital 
installments are paid in, leverage is prudently managed, liquidity is 
maintained, the private-sector loan portfolio quality continues to improve, 
and its volume decreases moderately in line with management expectations.

We could raise the ratings if CABEI's membership expands and diversifies 
further. Conversely, we could lower the ratings if CABEI's financial profile 
deteriorates or if shareholders do not pay capital installments in full and on 
time.

Our new criteria for multilateral lending institutions, which we expect to 
take effect later this year, could affect our ratings on CABEI, positively or 
negatively (see "Request For Comment: Multilateral Lending Institutions And 
Other Supranational Institutions Ratings Methodology," published July 5, 2012).

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Request For Comment: Multilateral Lending Institutions And Other 
Supranational Institutions Ratings Methodology, July 5, 2012
     -- Supranationals Special Edition 2011, Sept. 23, 2011 
     -- For Development Banks, Callable Capital Is No Substitute For Paid-In 
Capital, Dec. 31, 2009
     -- Criteria For Multilateral Lending Institutions, Oct. 19, 2007

Ratings List

Upgraded; Ratings Affirmed
                                        To                 From
Central American Bank for Economic Integration
 Issuer Credit Rating
  Foreign Currency                      A/Stable/A-1       A-/Stable/A-1
 Senior Unsecured                       A                  A-

Ratings Affirmed

Central American Bank for Economic Integration
 Senior Unsecured                       mxAAA              
 Commercial Paper                       A-1                



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
