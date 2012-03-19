FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms National Commercial Bank Jamaica
March 19, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms National Commercial Bank Jamaica

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    March 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Commercial Bank 	
Jamaica's (NCBJ) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-'. The Rating 	
Outlook is Stable. A full list of NCBJ's ratings follows at the end of this 	
press release.	
	
A strong domestic franchise, solid profitability, and adequate capitalization 	
support the current ratings of NCBJ. Nevertheless, NCBJ's ratings remain 	
constrained by the sovereign's weak credit profile given high exposure to the 	
Jamaican public sector, lending concentrations, as well as a challenging 	
operating environment.	
	
The bank's Support rating is constrained by the sovereign's weak credit profile.	
However, the Support floor of 'B-' indicates Fitch's view that NCBJ's systemic 	
importance makes the government's propensity to support the bank high although 	
its capacity may be weak.	
	
The Rating Outlook on the bank's IDRs is Stable and in line with Fitch's view of	
the sovereign's creditworthiness. Future rating actions will be highly 	
contingent on a change in this view given the bank's sizable sovereign exposure.	
A downgrade of the bank's ratings could be driven by an unexpected marked 	
deterioration of asset quality that weakens profitability and/or capitalization.	
	
Although declining, investments and loans to the Jamaican government, public 	
entities and entities with a Jamaican government guarantee continued to 	
represent a high proportion of NCBJ's assets at 52%, or about 3.1 times (x) its 	
equity, in the fiscal year ended September 2011 (FYE11). The bank's exposure to 	
the public sector remains high as private sector credit demand has yet to 	
substantially recover. Fitch Ratings remains concerned about this high asset 	
concentration given Jamaica's low sovereign rating (long-term issuer default 	
rating (IDR) of 'B-' with a Stable Outlook).	
	
A still high lending concentration, albeit declining, contributes to volatile 	
asset quality indicators as illustrated by the increase in the bank's 	
non-performing loans (NPLs)/gross loans ratio to 7.1% at FYE11 from 3.2% at 	
FYE10. At FYE11, the 20 largest exposures by economic groups represented 36% of 	
total lending (40% at FYE10) and 58% of total equity (73% at FYE10). Fitch 	
expects concentrations to continue declining as exposure to the retail sector 	
increases.	
	
Adequate spreads and the growing importance of non-interest income combined with	
controlled credit and operating costs benefit NCBJ's profitability and support 	
internal equity generation, trends Fitch expects to continue over the 	
medium-term. 	
	
During the last four fiscal years, the bank's return on average assets ratio 	
(ROAA) has averaged 3.4% comparing favorably to similarly rated peers (emerging 	
market commercial banks rated 'B-/B/B+'). Despite declining interest rates and 	
increased operating expenses, gains on foreign currency activities, 	
non-recurring investment income and strong net insurance income growth benefited	
NCBJ's net income in FY11, contributing to an increase in the bank's ROAA to 	
3.77% at FYE11 from 3.44% at FYE10.	
	
Solid internal equity generation combined with low dividend distributions and 	
single-digit asset growth boosted NCBJ's equity/assets ratio to 17.4% at FYE11 	
from 14.6% at FYE10, also comparing favorably to similarly rated peers. At 36.7%	
as of FYE11, the bank's Fitch core capital/weighted risks ratio is also high 	
relative to peers. However, in light of important asset concentrations Fitch 	
views NCBJ's capitalization as adequate.	
	
NCBJ is the largest bank in the system in terms of assets with more than 30% of 	
market share in recent years. In 2002, the Jamaican government sold a majority 	
stake in the bank to Advantage Investment Corporation (AIC), one of Canada's 	
largest privately held mutual fund management companies.	
	
Fitch has affirmed NCBJ's ratings as follows:	
--Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B-'; 	
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDR at 'B';	
--Viability Rating at 'b-'	
--Support Rating at '5';	
--Support floor at 'B-'.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

