TEXT-S&P rates EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG
March 19, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    -- Germany-based integrated utility EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG 	
(EnBW) is issuing an additional EUR250 million of junior subordinated
hybrid 	
securities to bolster its balance sheet. 	
     -- The new issue is a tap of the existing EUR750 million 7.375% securities 	
due April 2072, and the new securities will be fully fungible with the 	
existing securities.	
     -- We assess the new securities as having intermediate equity content, in 	
line with EnBW's existing hybrid capital.	
     -- We are assigning our issue rating of 'BBB-' to the new securities, to 	
reflect their subordination, as well as their optional deferability.	
	
March 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'BBB-' long-term issue rating to the long-dated, optionally deferrable, and
subordinated hybrid capital securities that are being issued by German
integrated utility EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG (EnBW; A-/Stable/A-2). The
transaction has a volume of EUR250 million and is a tap of the existing EUR750
million 7.375% securities due April 2072. The new securities will be fully
fungible with the existing securities. EnBW plans to use the proceeds to bolster
its balance sheet.	
	
We consider the new securities to have intermediate equity content for a 	
period of at least five years, because they meet our criteria in terms of 	
subordination, permanence, and deferability at the company's discretion. This 	
is in line with our assessment of the equity content of EnBW's existing hybrid 	
capital.	
	
We notch the rating on the new securities down from EnBW's stand-alone credit 	
profile (SACP), which we assess as 'bbb+'. The two-notch differential between 	
the 'BBB-' rating on the new securities and the SACP reflects the application 	
of our notching criteria, which calls for:	
     -- A one-notch differential for subordination, as the SACP on EnBW is 	
investment grade (that is, 'BBB-' or above); and	
     -- An additional one-notch differential for payment flexibility, 	
reflecting that the deferability of interest is optional and that the issuer's 	
SACP is investment grade.	
	
The downward notching of the new securities is linked to our perception of the 	
currently relatively low likelihood of the deferral of interest payments. 	
Should our perception change, the notching may increase significantly and, in 	
relative terms, more quickly than any revision of the corporate credit rating 	
or the SACP.	
	
Given our view of the intermediate equity content of the new securities, we 	
will allocate 50% of the related payments as a fixed charge and 50% as an 	
equivalent of a common dividend, in line with our criteria on hybrid 	
securities. The 50% treatment (of principal and accrued interest) also applies 	
to our adjustment of debt.	
	
KEY FACTORS IN OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE INSTRUMENT'S PERMANENCE	
Although the new securities have a stipulated maturity date of April 2072, 	
they can be called at any time for tax, rating, and accounting events. In 	
addition, we understand that the issuer can redeem them for cash on the first 	
call date (April 2017) and every five years thereafter.	
	
The interest to be paid on the new securities will increase by 75 basis points 	
in April 2037. We consider this to be a significant step-up, unmitigated by 	
any commitment to replace the instrument at that time, as an incentive to call 	
the instrument. Consequently, in accordance with our criteria, we will no 	
longer recognize the instrument as having intermediate equity content from 	
April 2017, as its remaining life to its effective economic maturity would 	
then decrease to less than 20 years. However, we will recognize the 	
instrument's equity content as intermediate until April 2017, so long as we 	
believe that the loss of the beneficial intermediate treatment will not cause 	
the instrument to be called at that point. The willingness of the issuer to 	
maintain or replace the instrument, despite the loss of preferential 	
treatment, is underpinned by a statement of intent. This intention is made 	
more credible by specific conditions of the issuer (the timing of any 	
potential IPO is uncertain, and the instrument creates non-dilutive equity 	
that is highly valued by the company, irrespective of ratings agency 	
treatment).	
	
KEY FACTORS IN OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE INSTRUMENT'S DEFERABILITY	
In our view, EnBW's option to defer interest payments on the new securities is 	
somewhat restricted. If the issuer elects not to pay accrued interest on an 	
interest payment date, then it has no obligation to do so. However, any 	
outstanding deferred interest payment will have to be settled in cash should 	
an ordinary general meeting of shareholders resolve on the payment of a common 	
dividend or if the issuer pays a dividend or repurchases an equal ranking or 	
junior security. We see this as a negative factor. However, this condition 	
remains acceptable under our methodology, as only the dividend cycle would 	
constrain deferral.	
	
The option to defer interest on the new securities is unlimited in time, which 	
supports the equity content of the new instrument. Deferred interest is, 	
however, cash cumulative, and will ultimately be settled in cash.	
	
KEY FACTORS IN OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE INSTRUMENT'S SUBORDINATION	
The new securities (and coupons) are intended to constitute direct, unsecured, 	
and subordinated obligations of EnBW. The securities rank senior to common and 	
preferred shares.	
	
	
RATINGS LIST	
New Rating	
EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG	
Junior Subordinated Securities          BBB-	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

