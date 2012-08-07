TEXT-Fitch affirms N-Star VI

Aug 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all classes of N-Star REL CDO VI, Ltd./LLC (N-Star VI) reflecting Fitch's base case loss expectation of 44.8%. Fitch's performance expectation incorporates prospective views regarding commercial real estate market value and cash flow declines. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Since the last rating action, three assets were no longer in the pool. One loan was repaid in full, while two others were removed with total realized losses of approximately $12 million. Total paydown to classes A-1 and A-R was $15.7 million. As of the June 2012 trustee report, all overcollateralization and interest coverage tests were in compliance. The commercial real estate loan portion of the collateral pool is made up of 40% of whole loans/A-notes, 19.8% mezzanine debt, 13.2% B-notes, and 4.5% preferred equity. The rated securities portion of the collateral pool comprises 11.4% commercial real estate collateralized debt obligations (CRE CDO) and 7.7% commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS). The weighted average Fitch-derived rating of the rated securities has remained at 'B-/CCC+' since the last rating action. Defaulted assets make up 4.7% of the pool and include two CMBS bonds (3.4%) and two preferred equity positions (1.3%). An additional five loans (11.1%) were identified as Loans of Concern and include three whole loans/A-notes (8.2%), one B-note (2.4%), and one mezzanine loan (0.5%). Fitch modeled significant to full losses on the defaulted assets and Loans of Concern. Under Fitch's surveillance methodology, approximately 62.5% of the portfolio is modeled to default in the base case stress scenario, defined as the 'B' stress. In this scenario, the modeled average cash flow decline is 7.1% from, generally, year-end 2011 or trailing 12-month first quarter 2012. Fitch estimates that average recoveries will be low at 28.3%. The largest component of Fitch's base case loss expectation is the modeled loss on the rated securities portion of the collateral (19.1% of the pool). The next largest component of Fitch's base case loss expectation is an A-note (5.1%) secured by over 2,000 acres of land located in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The initial business plan was to develop the site in multiple phases, but due to economic downturn, the plan was not realized. Fitch modeled a term default with a significant loss under its base case stress scenario. The third largest component of Fitch's base case loss expectation is a B-note (3.5%) secured by a 480-unit multifamily property located in Atlanta, Georgia. The property has lagged the market in terms of occupancy and rent. Current property cash flow is insufficient to cover debt service. Fitch modeled a term default with a significant loss under its base case stress scenario. This transaction was analyzed according to the 'Surveillance Criteria for U.S. CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating-Rate Transactions', which applies stresses to property cash flows and debt service coverage ratio tests to project future default levels for the underlying portfolio. Recoveries are based on stressed cash flows and Fitch's long-term capitalization rates. The default levels were then compared to the breakeven levels generated by Fitch's cash flow model of the CDO under the various default timing and interest rate stress scenarios, as described in the report 'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs'. Based on this analysis, the breakeven rates for classes A-1, A-R, and A-2 are generally consistent with the ratings assigned below. The Stable Outlooks on classes A-1 and A-R reflect the classes' senior position in the capital structure. The Negative Outlook on class A-2 reflects the expectation for further potential negative credit migration of the underlying collateral. The 'CCC' ratings for classes B through H are based on a deterministic analysis that considers Fitch's base case loss expectation for the pool and the current percentage of defaulted assets and Fitch Loans of Concern factoring in anticipated recoveries relative to each class' credit enhancement. N-Star VI was initially issued as a $450 million CRE CDO managed by NS Advisors, LLC. The transaction had a five-year reinvestment period during which principal proceeds may be used to invest in substitute collateral that ended in June 2011. In November 2009, $8 million of notes were surrendered to the trustee for cancellation. Fitch has affirmed the following classes as indicated: --$163,606,848 class A-1 at 'BBsf; Outlook Stable; --$65,517,616 class A-R at 'BBsf; Outlook Stable; --$27,225,000 class A-2 at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative; --$21,825,000 class B at 'CCCsf'; RE 25%; --$11,775,000 class C at 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$10,000,000 class D at 'CCCsf; RE 0%; --$10,125,000 class E at 'CCCsf; RE 0%; --$7,650,000 class F at 'CCCsf; RE 0%; --$6,900,000 class G at 'CCCsf; RE 0%; --$6,075,000 class H at 'CCCsf; RE 0%. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --' Surveillance Criteria for U.S. CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating-Rate Transactions' (Dec. 1, 2011); --'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' (Oct. 6, 2011); --'Global Rating Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs' (Sept. 15, 2011).