FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch Affirms Lloyds And Rbs At 'a'; Outlooks Stable
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
March 19, 2012 / 4:55 PM / 6 years ago

Fitch Affirms Lloyds And Rbs At 'a'; Outlooks Stable

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - LONDON, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Lloyds Banking Group plc's 	
(LBG) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc's (RBSG) Long-term Issuer Default 	
Ratings (IDRs) and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) at 'A'. The Outlook on the 	
Long-term IDRs is Stable. All other support-driven ratings of LBG, RBSG and 	
their subsidiaries were affirmed. A full list of rating actions is at the end of	
this comment.	
	
This rating action follows the recent change in the Outlook on the UK sovereign 	
rating to Negative from Stable (see 'Fitch Affirms United Kingdom at 'AAA'; 	
Revises Outlook to Negative' dated 14 March 2012, available at 	
www.fitchratings.com). 	
	
The affirmation of the ratings and the Stable Outlook on the Long-term IDRs of 	
LBG and RBSG reflect the fact that there is a degree of tolerance at the current	
sovereign rating level of 'AAA' for the SRFs of systemically important banks in 	
the UK to remain at 'A' level should the sovereign rating be downgraded in the 	
future.	
	
The IDRs for LBG and RBSG are at their SRFs reflecting the fact that their 	
Viability Ratings (VR; both at 'bbb') are lower than the SRFs. According to 	
Fitch's methodology the IDR is the higher of the issuer's VR and its SRF.	
	
This rating action addresses the issue of the potential change in the UK 	
sovereign's ability rather than the change in its propensity to support 	
systemically important banks. Fitch already revised the SRFs of systemically 	
important banks in the UK on 18 October 2011 (see 'Fitch Lowers UK Support 	
Rating Floors, Downgrades Lloyds, RBS to 'A'' at www.fitchratings.com) to 	
reflect the changing support dynamics in the UK. However, downward pressure on 	
the SRFs of systemically important banks in the UK could increase over time as a	
result of diminishing political will to support large banks as well as 	
regulatory and legislative developments to minimise future support to large 	
banking groups by making them more resolvable.  	
	
The full list of rating actions is as follows: 	
	
LBG	
	
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook	
	
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'	
	
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bbb'	
	
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'	
	
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'	
	
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'	
	
All subordinated debt unaffected	
	
Lloyds TSB Bank plc	
	
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook	
	
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'	
	
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bbb'	
	
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'	
	
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'	
	
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'	
	
Guaranteed senior Long-term debt: affirmed at 'AAA'	
	
Guaranteed senior Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+'	
	
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'	
	
Senior unsecured Long-term debt: affirmed at 'A'	
	
Senior unsecured Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'	
	
All subordinated debt unaffected	
	
HBOS plc 	
	
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook	
	
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'	
	
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'	
	
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'	
	
All subordinated debt unaffected	
	
Bank of Scotland plc 	
	
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook	
	
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'	
	
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'	
	
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'	
	
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'	
	
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'	
	
Guaranteed senior Long-term debt affirmed at 'AAA'	
	
Guaranteed senior Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1+'	
	
All subordinated debt and preferred stock unaffected	
	
RBSG	
	
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable	
	
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'	
	
Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'	
	
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'	
	
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'	
	
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bbb'	
	
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'	
	
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'	
	
All subordinated debt and preferred stock unaffected	
	
The Royal Bank of Scotland plc 	
	
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable	
	
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'	
	
Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'	
	
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'	
	
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'	
	
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bbb'	
	
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'	
	
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'	
	
Guaranteed senior long-term debt: affirmed at 'AAA'	
	
All subordinated debt unaffected	
	
Royal Bank of Scotland NV 	
	
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable	
	
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'	
	
Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'	
	
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'	
	
Commercial paper and short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'	
	
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'	
	
All subordinated debt unaffected	
	
Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited 	
	
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable	
	
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'	
	
RBS Holdings USA Inc	
	
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'	
	
National Westminster Bank plc 	
	
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable	
	
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A' 	
	
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'	
	
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'	
	
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'	
	
All subordinated debt unaffected	
	
Citizens Financial Group, Inc 	
	
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable	
	
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'	
	
Support Rating: affirmed at '1' 	
	
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bbb+'	
	
RBS Citizens, NA 	
	
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable	
	
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'	
	
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'	
	
Long-term deposits: affirmed at 'A'	
	
Short-term deposits: affirmed at 'F1'	
	
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A-'	
	
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bbb+'	
	
All subordinated debt unaffected	
	
 	
	
Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania 	
	
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable	
	
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' 	
	
Support Rating: affirmed at '1' 	
	
Long-term deposits: affirmed at 'A'	
	
Short-term deposits: affirmed at 'F1'	
	
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bbb+'	
	
Ulster Bank Ltd 	
	
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable	
	
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' 	
	
Support Rating: affirmed at '1' 	
	
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'ccc'	
	
Ulster Bank Ireland Limited 	
	
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable	
	
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' 	
	
Support Rating: affirmed at '1' 	
	
Senior unsecured long term notes: affirmed at 'A-'	
	
Senior unsecured short term notes: affirmed at 'F1'	
	
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'	
	
All subordinated debt unaffected	
	
Contact: 	
	
Primary Analyst (RBSG and UK subsidiaries, Royal Bank of Scotland NV, Ulster 	
Bank Ltd and Ulster Bank Ireland Ltd, LBG and subsidiaries):	
	
Svetlana Petrischeva	
	
Director	
	
+44 (0) 203 530 1182	
	
Fitch Ratings Limited	
	
30 North Colonnade	
	
London E14 5GN	
	
Secondary Analyst (RBSG and UK subsidiaries, Royal Bank of Scotland NV, LBG and 	
subsidiaries):	
	
James Longsdon	
	
Managing Director	
	
+44 (0) 20 3530 1076	
	
Secondary Analyst (Ulster Bank Ltd and Ulster Bank Ireland Ltd)	
	
Shaun Miskell	
	
Analyst	
	
+44 (0) 203 530 1504	
	
 	
	
Primary Analyst (Citizens Financial Group, RBS Citizens, Citizens Bank of 	
Pennsylvania):	
	
Christopher Wolfe	
	
Managing Director	
	
+1 212 908 0771	
	
Fitch Ratings	
	
One State Street Plaza	
	
New York, NY	
	
10004	
	
Secondary Analyst (Citizens Financial Group, RBS Citizens, Citizens Bank of 	
Pennsylvania) 	
	
Ilya Ivashkov	
	
Associate Director	
	
+1 212 908 1769	
	
Committee Chairperson	
	
Christian Kuendig	
	
Senior Director	
	
+44 20 3530 1399

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.