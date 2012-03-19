FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P Asgns Prestige Auto Receivables Tr 2012-1 Nts Prelim Rtgs
March 19, 2012 / 4:56 PM / in 6 years

S&P Asgns Prestige Auto Receivables Tr 2012-1 Nts Prelim Rtgs

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    March 19 (Reuters) - OVERVIEW	
     -- Prestige Auto Receivables Trust 2012-1's note issuance is an ABS 	
securitization backed by subprime auto loan receivables.	
     -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A, B, and C notes.	
     -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit 	
support, payment and legal structures, and timely interest and principal 	
payments, among other factors.	
	
	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings 	
Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to Prestige Auto Receivables 	
Trust 2012-1's $230.071 million automobile receivables-backed notes series 	
2012-1(see list).	
	
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by subprime 	
auto loan receivables.	
	
The preliminary ratings are based on information as of March 19, 2012. 	
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that 	
differ from the preliminary ratings.	
	
The preliminary ratings reflect our view of: 	
     -- The availability of approximately 32.0%, 26.8%, and 23.4% respectively 	
of credit support, including excess spread (based on stressed cash flow 	
scenarios). These credit support levels provide coverage of slightly more than 	
4.0x, 3.5x, and 3.0x our 6.85%-7.15% expected cumulative net loss range. These 	
credit support levels are commensurate with the assigned preliminary 'AAA 	
(sf)', 'AA (sf)', and 'A+ (sf)' ratings, respectively.	
     -- Our expectation that under a moderate, or 'BBB', stress scenario, our 	
preliminary ratings on the class A, B, and C notes would not decline by more 	
than one rating category (all else being equal). These potential rating 	
movements are consistent with our credit stability criteria, which outline the 	
outer bound of credit deterioration equal to a one-category downgrade within 	
the first year for 'AAA' and 'AA' rated securities, and a two-category 	
downgrade within the first year for 'A+' through 'BB+' rated securities under 	
moderate stress conditions (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," 	
published May 3, 2010).	
     -- The credit enhancement in the form of subordination, 	
overcollateralization, a reserve account, capitalized interest account, and 	
excess spread.	
     -- The timely interest and ultimate principal payments made under the 	
stressed cash-flow modeling scenarios, which are consistent with the assigned 	
preliminary ratings.	
     -- The collateral characteristics of the securitized pool of subprime 	
auto loans.	
     -- Prestige Financial Services Inc.'s securitization performance history 	
on Standard & Poor's transactions going back to 2001.	
     -- The transaction's payment and legal structures.	
	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities.	
	
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 	
report is available here.	
	
	
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED	
Prestige Auto Receivables Trust 2012-1	
 	
	
Class    Rating       Type            Interest          Amount	
                                      rate         (mil. $)(i)	
A-1      A-1+ (sf)    Senior          Fixed             40.000	
A-2      AAA (sf)     Senior          Fixed            104.000	
A-3      AAA (sf)     Senior          Fixed             56.090	
B        AA (sf)      Subordinate     Fixed             17.132	
C        A+ (sf)      Subordinate     Fixed             12.849	
	
(i)The actual size of these tranches will be determined on the pricing date. 	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Timothy Moran, CFA, FRM, New York (1) 212-438-2440;	
                        timothy_moran@standardandpoors.com	
Surveillance Credit Analyst: Srabani C Lal, New York (1) 212-438-5036;	
                             srabani_chandra-lal@standardandpoors.com	
	
	
	
 (Reporting By Joan Gralla)

