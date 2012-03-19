S&P Asgns Prestige Auto Receivables Tr 2012-1 Nts Prelim Rtgs

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) March 19 (Reuters) - OVERVIEW -- Prestige Auto Receivables Trust 2012-1's note issuance is an ABS securitization backed by subprime auto loan receivables. -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A, B, and C notes. -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit support, payment and legal structures, and timely interest and principal payments, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to Prestige Auto Receivables Trust 2012-1's $230.071 million automobile receivables-backed notes series 2012-1(see list). The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by subprime auto loan receivables. The preliminary ratings are based on information as of March 19, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings. The preliminary ratings reflect our view of: -- The availability of approximately 32.0%, 26.8%, and 23.4% respectively of credit support, including excess spread (based on stressed cash flow scenarios). These credit support levels provide coverage of slightly more than 4.0x, 3.5x, and 3.0x our 6.85%-7.15% expected cumulative net loss range. These credit support levels are commensurate with the assigned preliminary 'AAA (sf)', 'AA (sf)', and 'A+ (sf)' ratings, respectively. -- Our expectation that under a moderate, or 'BBB', stress scenario, our preliminary ratings on the class A, B, and C notes would not decline by more than one rating category (all else being equal). These potential rating movements are consistent with our credit stability criteria, which outline the outer bound of credit deterioration equal to a one-category downgrade within the first year for 'AAA' and 'AA' rated securities, and a two-category downgrade within the first year for 'A+' through 'BB+' rated securities under moderate stress conditions (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published May 3, 2010). -- The credit enhancement in the form of subordination, overcollateralization, a reserve account, capitalized interest account, and excess spread. -- The timely interest and ultimate principal payments made under the stressed cash-flow modeling scenarios, which are consistent with the assigned preliminary ratings. -- The collateral characteristics of the securitized pool of subprime auto loans. -- Prestige Financial Services Inc.'s securitization performance history on Standard & Poor's transactions going back to 2001. -- The transaction's payment and legal structures. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Presale: Prestige Auto Receivables Trust 2012-1, published March 19, 2012. -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- Request For Comment: Methodology For Assessing Operational Risk In Structured Finance Transactions, published Oct. 4, 2011. -- Standard & Poor's Explains Its Approach To Rating Subprime Auto Loan ABS Transactions, published Aug. 29, 2011. -- General Criteria: Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011. -- General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. Auto Loan Securitizations, published Jan. 11, 2011. -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published May 3, 2010. -- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk Assessment, published May 28, 2009. PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED Prestige Auto Receivables Trust 2012-1 Class Rating Type Interest Amount rate (mil. $)(i) A-1 A-1+ (sf) Senior Fixed 40.000 A-2 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 104.000 A-3 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 56.090 B AA (sf) Subordinate Fixed 17.132 C A+ (sf) Subordinate Fixed 12.849 (i)The actual size of these tranches will be determined on the pricing date. Primary Credit Analyst: Timothy Moran, CFA, FRM, New York (1) 212-438-2440; timothy_moran@standardandpoors.com Surveillance Credit Analyst: Srabani C Lal, New York (1) 212-438-5036; srabani_chandra-lal@standardandpoors.com (Reporting By Joan Gralla)