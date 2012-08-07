FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Prudential Financial subordinated notes 'BBB+'
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Prudential Financial subordinated notes 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB+' junior subordinated debt rating to $1 billion of fixed-to-floating rate
junior subordinated notes due 2042, issued by Prudential Financial Inc. 
(PRU).

The notes are rated two-notches below our issuer credit rating on PRU, 
reflecting one notch for optional deferral and one notch for subordination to 
senior indebtedness, consistent with our hybrid ratings criteria. We will 
treat the notes as intermediate-equity content hybrids in our analysis because 
the notes allow optional deferral for up to five years, are subordinate to 
PRU's senior indebtedness, and have 30 years remaining to maturity. Consistent 
with our criteria, the notes will be treated as minimal equity-content hybrids 
when they have fewer than 20 years remaining until maturity, and treated as 
debt in our analysis at that time.

The issuer credit rating on PRU is two notches lower than the ratings on its 
core operating companies. (Typically, the rating on a holding company is a 
full category, or three notches, below the ratings on the operating 
companies.) The nonstandard notching reflects PRU's diverse sources of 
earnings and liquidity, as well as its strong fixed-charge coverage.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009
     -- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008

RATINGS LIST
Prudential Financial Inc.
 Counterparty Credit Rating                 A/Stable/A-1

New Rating
$1 Bil. Fixed-to-Floating-Rate Notes Due 2042
  Jr. Subordinated Debt                     BBB+

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.