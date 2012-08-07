FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Eurozone uncertainty pressures U.S. corp spread
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Eurozone uncertainty pressures U.S. corp spread

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 7 - In second-quarter 2012, the investment-grade composite spread
averaged 214 basis points (bps), compared with 208 bps in the first quarter,
said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income
Research, titled "Eurozone Uncertainty Pressures U.S. Investment-Grade Corporate
Spread." The spread hit its recent high of 233 bps on June 1. 

During the second quarter, multiple concerns in the European Economic and 
Monetary Union (eurozone) came to light. For example, Spain's fourth largest 
bank, Bankia S.A., revealed that it was deeply in debt and requested a EUR19 
billion bailout as concerns mounted that Spain, which has been battling a high 
unemployment rate, might even leave the eurozone. Meanwhile, in Italy, the 
unemployment rate hit record level in June--creeping up to 10.8% from 10.6%. 
"These concerns resulted in greater fluctuations in U.S. credit spreads, 
ranging from a high of 233 bps to a low of 194 bps in the second quarter," 
said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. 

Over the past week, the Credit Default Swap North America High Yield Index 
spread tightened by 13 bps to 583 bps, and it is tighter than at the start of 
the year when it was 662 bps. The Credit Default Swap North America Investment 
Grade Index tightened by 2 bps to 144 bps, and it is tighter than at the start 
of the year when it was 138 bps. Speculative-grade issuance increased to $5.7 
billion from $3.7 billion over the past week and spreads tightened by 17 bps 
to 670 bps. The speculative-grade spread is tighter than both its one-year 
moving average of 691 bps and its five-year moving average of 745 bps. 
Investment-grade issuance decreased to $8.3 billion from $9.2 billion over the 
past week as spreads widened by 3 bps to 212 bps. The investment-grade spread 
is tighter than both its one-year moving average of 213 bps and its five-year 
moving average of 245 bps.
 

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 
representative provided.

