#Market News
March 19, 2012 / 5:20 PM / in 6 years

S&P's 'b-' Willbros Group rtgs still on Watch Neg On 10-K Delay

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Overview	
     -- The ratings on U.S.-based engineering and construction company 	
Willbros Group remain on CreditWatch with negative implications following its 	
announcement that it has delayed filing its 10-K annual report with the SEC.	
     -- We believe the company remains at risk of a financial covenant 	
violation if it does not meaningfully improve EBITDA or sell assets.	
     -- Credit quality is also at risk because of pending litigation regarding 	
the company's former operations in Nigeria.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services kept all of its ratings 	
on Willbros Group Inc., including the 'B-' corporate credit rating, on 	
CreditWatch with negative implications. We had placed the ratings on 	
CreditWatch on March 2, 2012.	
	
Rationale	
On March 15, 2012, the company announced that it was delaying filing its 10-K 	
for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011. The company has determined that a 	
material weakness existed in its controls of its accounting for income taxes, 	
including its tax provision and related tax assets and liabilities. However, 	
the company expects it will be able to file by the extension end date of March 	
30, 2012. We believe lenders would eventually require a waiver if the company 	
doesn't file by the extended deadline.	
	
Additionally, the CreditWatch reflects our belief that the company is at risk 	
of violating its maximum total leverage ratio covenant under its bank credit 	
agreement if it does not meaningfully improve EBITDA or sell assets. The 	
company has an upcoming debt maturity of $32 million in convertible notes due 	
Dec. 15, 2012. The rating also reflects our concerns regarding the company's 	
weak credit protection measures and pending litigation involving discontinued 	
Nigerian operations.	
	
CreditWatch	
We could lower the corporate credit rating if the company doesn't file its 	
10-K in the next 11 days. We would also consider a downgrade if we believed a 	
financial covenant violation had become more likely or if the company 	
experiences any unfavorable developments related to ongoing litigation.	
	
Alternatively, we could affirm the ratings if we believe the company has 	
resolved these many issues and we expect that it will maintain at least 10% 	
headroom against its covenants and generate positive free cash flow.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Research Update: Willbros Group Ratings Lowered To 'B-', On Watch 	
Negative On Potential Covenant Violations, March 2, 2012	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch	
Willbros Group Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating                B-/Watch Neg/--	
Willbros United States Holdings Inc.	
 Senior secured                         B-/Watch Neg	
  Recovery rating                       3	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings referenced 	
herein can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Robyn Shapiro, New York (1) 212-438-7224;	
                        robyn_shapiro@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Sarah Wyeth, New York (1) 212-438-5658;	
                   sarah_wyeth@standardandpoors.com

