TEXT-Fitch affirms House of Europe 1 and 3

Aug 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed House of Europe Funding I, Ltd. (HoE1) and House of Europe Funding III PLC's (HoE3) notes as follows: HoE1 EUR335.6m Class A (XS0220241086): affirmed at 'Csf' EUR65m Class B (XS0220241755): affirmed at 'Csf' EUR50m Class C (XS0220242134): affirmed at 'Csf' EUR50m Class C additional interest (interest only): affirmed at 'Csf' EUR5m Certificates: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Negative Outlook HoE3 EUR435.5m Class A (XS0202218284): affirmed at 'Csf' EUR60m Class B (XS0202219092): affirmed at 'Csf' EUR57.5m Class C (XS0202219415): affirmed at 'Csf' EUR7.5m Class D (XS0202221072): affirmed at 'Csf' EUR5m Class E (XS0202221155): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Negative Outlook The affirmation of HoE1 and HoE3's notes (except HoE1's Certificates and HoE3's Class E notes) at 'Csf' reflects the under-collateralisation of the notes. The class A/B over-collateralisation tests for both transactions have decreased to 74% from 81% and to 77% from 81% for HoE1 and HoE3, respectively. In addition, both transactions are vulnerable to a non-timely payment of interest on the senior classes which would trigger an event of default (EoD). HoE3 senior notes' interest coverage ratio continues to be below 100%. The transaction is relying on receipt of principal proceeds to maintain timely payment of interest on the senior notes. HoE1 senior notes' interest coverage ratio has improved to 109% from 60% at the last review. However, Fitch expects the interest coverage of senior notes to be volatile and under pressure. As the most senior tranche (class A) amortises, the weighted average spread of the senior notes (tranche A and B) is increasing. In addition, around 5.3% of the portfolio pays on a semi-annual basis while the transaction liabilities pay on a quarterly basis. As a result, interest proceeds will be volatile. This will be further exacerbated if assets default (12.1% of portfolio is rated 'CCC' or below) or if assets with high coupon amortise faster than the rest of the portfolio. HoE1's certificates and HoE3's class E notes are rated on a principal-only basis and benefit from the support of zero-coupon French government bonds (rated 'AAA'/Negative) to repay the notes' notional. The Negative Outlooks assigned to HoE1's Certificates and HoE3's Class E notes reflect the Negative Outlook on France's Long-term Issuer Default Rating and also the operational risks related to the collateral liquidation process and whether these junior noteholders would ultimately hold the government bonds if the transaction noteholders enforce the transaction collateral following an EoD (see 'Fitch Affirms House of Europe 1 and 3; Junior Notes on Negative Outlook' dated 18 August 2011 on www.fitchratings.com for further details). Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.