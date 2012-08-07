TEXT-S&P affirms AVERAGE ranking on Credit Network & Finance

OVERVIEW -- We have affirmed our overall AVERAGE ranking on Credit Network & Finance as an Italian special servicer focused on debt collection for the insurance sector. -- We have revised the outlook to positive from stable. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has affirmed its overall AVERAGE ranking on Credit Network & Finance S.r.l. (CNF) as an Italian special servicer focused on debt collection for the insurance sector. The ranking reflects our view of the following factors: -- CNF's portfolio has grown steadily since it was established and its client base includes important insurers in the Italian market. -- In line with its business plan, CNF has expanded into new business lines, creating a bank division in charge of managing residential mortgages in early arrears and a business process outsourcing department. -- CNF has implemented new governance, in line with its business developments. -- The number of employees at CNF has increased alongside portfolio growth and business evolution; and CNF has opened a new office in Naples. -- CNF has set up compliance, audit, and risk management functions to assure good levels of controls and checks to prevent business critical situations arising. -- CNF's debt-management system is now integrated with its phone system. This improves automation and analysis and reduces errors and costs. -- CNF has implemented a new monitoring system. Moreover, its IT help desk can provide support remotely from the Verona office to CNF's entire network. OUTLOOK We have revised the outlook to positive from stable as we believe that there is an equal probability that we could raise or affirm our overall ranking by the time of our next review. CNF is consolidating its presence in the Italian insurance market and increasing its market share. In line with business developments, it has opened a new office in Naples, diversified its services, and reorganized its structure. It is continuously implementing new IT solutions to foster automation and efficiency. It successfully implemented a system of controls and checks, setting up compliance, audit and risk management functions. We believe that if all those elements are consolidated by the time of our next review, we could raise our overall ranking. MANAGEMENT AND ORGANIZATION Our subranking on CNF for management and organization is AVERAGE for the special servicing of insurance-policy-related credits in Italy. CREDIT ADMINISTRATION Our subranking on CNF for credit administration is ABOVE AVERAGE for special servicing of debt related to insurance policy credits in Italy. FINANCIAL POSITION We consider CNF's financial position to be Sufficient to sustain its servicing operations for the next 12 to 18 months. This opinion does not take the place of a senior debt or counterparty credit rating. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Structured Finance Sector Report Card: Low Lending Levels Continue To Constrain European Servicers' Portfolio Growth, Nov. 23, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk Assessment, May 28, 2009 -- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., Sept. 21, 2004 -- Select Servicer List, published monthly -- Structured Finance Sector Report Card: European Loan Servicers, published half-yearly