#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms AVERAGE ranking on Credit Network & Finance

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- We have affirmed our overall AVERAGE ranking on Credit Network & 
Finance as an Italian special servicer focused on debt collection for the 
insurance sector.
     -- We have revised the outlook to positive from stable.
  
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
has affirmed its overall AVERAGE ranking on Credit Network & Finance S.r.l. 
(CNF) as an Italian special servicer focused on debt collection for the 
insurance sector.

The ranking reflects our view of the following factors:

     -- CNF's portfolio has grown steadily since it was established and its 
client base includes important insurers in the Italian market.
     -- In line with its business plan, CNF has expanded into new business 
lines, creating a bank division in charge of managing residential mortgages in 
early arrears and a business process outsourcing department.
     -- CNF has implemented new governance, in line with its business 
developments.
     -- The number of employees at CNF has increased alongside portfolio 
growth and business evolution; and CNF has opened a new office in Naples.
     -- CNF has set up compliance, audit, and risk management functions to 
assure good levels of controls and checks to prevent business critical 
situations arising.
     -- CNF's debt-management system is now integrated with its phone system. 
This improves automation and analysis and reduces errors and costs.
     -- CNF has implemented a new monitoring system. Moreover, its IT help 
desk can provide support remotely from the Verona office to CNF's entire 
network.
  
OUTLOOK

We have revised the outlook to positive from stable as we believe that there 
is an equal probability that we could raise or affirm our overall ranking by 
the time of our next review. CNF is consolidating its presence in the Italian 
insurance market and increasing its market share. In line with business 
developments, it has opened a new office in Naples, diversified its services, 
and reorganized its structure. It is continuously implementing new IT 
solutions to foster automation and efficiency. It successfully implemented a 
system of controls and checks, setting up compliance, audit and risk 
management functions. We believe that if all those elements are consolidated 
by the time of our next review, we could raise our overall ranking.
  
MANAGEMENT AND ORGANIZATION

Our subranking on CNF for management and organization is AVERAGE for the 
special servicing of insurance-policy-related credits in Italy.
  
CREDIT ADMINISTRATION
  
Our subranking on CNF for credit administration is ABOVE AVERAGE for special 
servicing of debt related to insurance policy credits in Italy.
  
FINANCIAL POSITION

We consider CNF's financial position to be Sufficient to sustain its servicing 
operations for the next 12 to 18 months. This opinion does not take the place 
of a senior debt or counterparty credit rating.
  
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- Structured Finance Sector Report Card: Low Lending Levels Continue To 
Constrain European Servicers' Portfolio Growth, Nov. 23, 2009
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk 
Assessment, May 28, 2009
     -- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., Sept. 21, 2004
     -- Select Servicer List, published monthly
     -- Structured Finance Sector Report Card: European Loan Servicers, 
published half-yearly

