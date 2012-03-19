FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch Affirms Gib And Gibuk At 'a'; Stable, Upgrades Gib's Vr To 'bbb-'
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
March 19, 2012 / 5:31 PM / 6 years ago

Fitch Affirms Gib And Gibuk At 'a'; Stable, Upgrades Gib's Vr To 'bbb-'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - DUBAI/LONDON, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Bahrain-based Gulf 	
International Bank's (GIB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with 	
Stable Outlook and upgraded its Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb-' from 'bb+'. 	
Fitch has also affirmed its subsidiary, Gulf International Bank (UK) Limited's 	
(GIBUK) Long-term IDR at 'A' with Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions 	
is at the end of this release.	
	
GIB's IDRs are support-driven and reflect Fitch's view of an extremely high 	
probability of support from its majority shareholder, the Saudi Government's 	
Public Investment Fund (PIF), which holds a 97.2% stake. Support from the Saudi 	
shareholders for GIB was clearly demonstrated in the recent past, including 	
significant capital injections and the purchase of its substantial structured 	
investment portfolio. Saudi Arabia has a Long-Term foreign currency IDR of 	
'AA-'/Stable Outlook. GIB's ratings are not constrained by the Bahrain country 	
ceiling of 'BBB+' reflecting the bank's majority Saudi ownership, its wholesale 	
banking licence, its primarily US dollar-based balance sheet and offshore 	
banking business with limited exposure to Bahrain (both assets and liabilities).	
	
	
Fitch has upgraded GIB's VR to reflect the significant improvement to its risk 	
profile from restructuring, de-risking and de-leveraging initiatives since it 	
ran into difficulties during the global financial crisis in 2007/08. Management 	
changes have been made and the balance sheet has been transformed. GIB returned 	
to profit in 2010 after three years of losses, and performance continues to 	
improve, with net income for 2011 rising to USD105m.  	
	
Following the sale of USD4.8bn of structured investments to the majority 	
shareholder in Q109, GIB's investment book comprises primarily lower risk and 	
liquid debt securities, including a sizeable holding of sovereign debt.  	
	
GIB's balance sheet has declined by almost half over the past three years with 	
the bank actively reducing loan leverage (net loans/equity) to 3.4x at end-2011 	
(2008: 6.7x) including by exiting low yielding syndicated and project finance 	
loans. The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio declined to 6.7% at end-2011, in part	
due to restructuring several large problem loans. Concentrations in lending by 	
both name and sector have also improved. 	
	
In addition, GIB's funding and liquidity position has strengthened with 	
improving term structure in wholesale funding. GIB has raised longer-term debt 	
during 2011 at a relatively low cost, leveraging its Saudi ownership. This has 	
enabled it to improve asset liability mismatches and reduce its reliance on 	
expensive short-term funding. Additionally, customer deposits have grown, 	
despite the political unrest in Bahrain, with GCC governments and 	
government-related entities being major depositors in the bank. These 	
developments have resulted in some concentration risk in deposits, although 	
Fitch considers its Saudi government-related deposits in particular to be 	
stable. GIB has a strong liquidity position, in Fitch's view, even without 	
relying on its large investment portfolio which provides a sizable liquidity 	
buffer. 	
	
Fitch's concerns about relatively low profitability and high concentrations on 	
both sides of the balance sheet are mitigated by GIB's strong capitalisation. 	
Its Fitch core capital ratio of 19.1% provides a good buffer for potential 	
weaker asset quality as the bank ventures into new markets and products.	
	
In a significant shift from its historical wholesale banking model, GIB is 	
converting into a GCC-wide universal bank. A key part of its new strategy is the	
launch of selective retail banking in Saudi Arabia in 2013 and plans and 	
operations are at a fairly advanced implementation stage. Whilst the strategy is	
unproven, Fitch believes it to be credible, given the size of the Saudi retail 	
market and the opportunities available. 	
	
Fitch expects GIB to build a much stronger and broader franchise over the near 	
term, which ultimately safeguards its future. A prolonged delay in the retail 	
strategy becoming profitable could have negative implications for its VR. The VR	
is also sensitive to any negative developments with expansion into new markets 	
that start to eat into the capital buffer. This could come, for example, from 	
uncontrolled loan growth or rapid expansion into new investments, neither of 	
which are in Fitch's base case assumptions.   	
	
 	
	
GIBUK's IDRs are aligned with those of its parent, GIB. The equalisation of the 	
ratings reflects the extremely high probability of support, if needed, from GIB,	
and ultimately PIF, considering GIBUK's integration within GIB and strategic 	
importance to the group. Any change to GIB's IDRs would affect GIBUK's ratings. 	
Downside potential could arise from a change in ownership or integration within 	
the group, although Fitch believes that this is highly unlikely.	
	
In Fitch's view, the extremely high probability of support from PIF would extend	
to subordinated debt. Therefore, the subordinated debt rating is notched from 	
GIB's Long-term IDR rather than the typical notching from the VR applied in 	
countries outside the region.	
	
Headquartered in Bahrain, GIB is a leading regional bank offering wholesale 	
banking, treasury and investment banking. The bank intends to launch a retail 	
banking operation in Saudi Arabia as the initial stage of forming a GCC-wide 	
universal franchise. GIBUK focuses on institutional asset management and 	
treasury services.	
	
The rating actions are as follows:	
	
GIB	
	
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook	
	
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'	
	
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bb+'	
	
Support Rating affirmed at '1'	
	
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A'	
	
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'	
	
GIBUK	
	
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook	
	
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'	
	
Support Rating affirmed at '1'	
	
Contact: 	
	
Primary Analyst (GIB)	
	
Mahin Dissanayake	
	
Director	
	
+971 4 4081806	
	
Fitch Ratings Ltd,	
	
DIFC, Gate Village,	
	
GV07 Level 1, Office 2,	
	
PO Box 506527,	
	
Dubai 	
	
Primary Analyst (GIB UK)	
	
Alan Milne	
	
Analyst	
	
+44 20 3530 1491	
	
Fitch Ratings Limited	
	
30 North Colonnade	
	
London, E14 5GN	
	
Secondary Analyst (GIB and GIBUK)	
	
Philip Smith	
	
Senior Director	
	
+44 20 3530 1091	
	
Committee Chairperson	
	
Bridget Gandy	
	
Managing Director	
	
+44 203 530 1095

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.