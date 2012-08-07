TEXT-S&P assigns 'B' CCR to Wilton Holdings, outlook stable

Overview -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'B' corporate credit rating to U.S.-based food and paper crafting company Wilton Holdings Inc. (Wilton). -- At the same time, we are assigning a 'B' issue-level rating to subsidiary Wilton Brands LLC's proposed $400 million senior secured term loan B with a recovery rating of '3'. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation for Wilton to have moderate EBITDA growth and a reduction in leverage while the company maintains its strong market positions and adequate liquidity. Rating Action On Aug. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to Woodridge, Ill.-based Wilton Holdings Inc. At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue-level rating to primary operating company subsidiary Wilton Brands LLC's proposed $400 million senior secured term loan due 2019. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of payment default. For analytical purposes, we view Wilton and its other holding companies, including Cupcake Holdings LLC (Cupcake - not rated) and its operating subsidiaries, including Wilton Brands LLC, as one economic entity. The transaction is expected to close before Sept. 1, 2012. Our ratings are based on preliminary terms and documentation and could change based on final documents. The rating outlook is stable. The amount of adjusted debt pro forma for the proposed refinancing is about $1 billion. Rationale The ratings on Wilton Holdings Inc. reflect our view that the company's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged" and that the business risk profile is "vulnerable." Wilton's highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects its weak credit metrics and our belief that it has an aggressive financial policy. The company is proposing to refinance its currently highly leveraged capital structure with new debt consisting of a $125 million asset-based lending (ABL) revolver due 2017 (not rated), a $400 million senior secured term loan due 2019, and $340 million of unsecured subordinated holding company debt due 2020 (to be issued at Wilton Sub Holdings Inc. - not rated). Wilton's vulnerable business risk profile reflects our view that the company participates in a competitive and highly fragmented industry, which has low barriers-to-entry and a narrow product and customer focus. We believe the company's products are also vulnerable to changes in consumer tastes and cutbacks in discretionary spending. Wilton is very highly leveraged and will remain so after the refinancing. Pro forma for the refinancing and the last 12 months June 30, 2012 adjusted EBITDA, we estimate leverage to be very high at about 8x. Our leverage calculation includes the preferred equity units for Wilton's owners, which we treat as 100% debt in our financial ratios. These units are held at holding company parent, Cupcake Holdings LLC, which is largely owned and controlled by financial sponsor TowerBrook Capital Partners. We generally view the paid-in-kind (PIK) feature and the lack of a maturity date for these units as ineligible for "equity-content" in this context because we view the deferability of payments feature to be most beneficial when that flexibility is reserved for periods of financial distress. Excluding the preferred equity units, we estimate total leverage under the proposed capital structure would still be high at about 6x, including holding company subordinated debt. We expect leverage to improve only slightly over the next 12 months as the company is not subject to a full-years' worth of debt amortization, and we expect minimal adjusted EBITDA growth in 2012. The company could use excess cash for debt prepayment beyond the requirements under the proposed credit agreement, acquisitions, or further product development. We understand that the proposed credit agreement would restrict dividend payments. Cash flow protection measures are also very weak, with our estimate of pro forma adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted total debt of about 7% at closing. Excluding the preferred equity units, FFO to adjusted total debt would be just under 10% at closing. These pro forma metrics, both including and excluding the preferred equity units, are within ranges for our indicative ratios of a highly leveraged financial risk profile of greater than 5x leverage and FFO-to-adjusted total debt of less than 12%. Given the company's significant debt burden, we expect cash flow protection measures to only improve slowly over the next one to two years absent debt prepayment. Wilton, with $675 million of total 2011 sales, is estimated to be the largest food and paper crafting company in the highly fragmented $30 billion crafts industry. Wilton Enterprises, the cake decorating division, accounts for about two-thirds of sales, with EK Success Brands, the crafts business, accounting for the remaining one-third of revenues. Wilton's products are sold under brands such as Wilton, Copco, EK Success, K&Company, Jolee's and through licensing agreements. The company holds a leading share in the niche cake decorating and bakeware categories, as well as in numerous arts and crafts categories. Although the company does not compete against other large players, it is our opinion that barriers to market entry are low, characterized by low capital expenditures requirements, which could lead to ongoing pressure from private label entrants. We believe the company's narrow product focus leaves it vulnerable to changes in consumer tastes. In addition, Wilton is exposed to customer concentration as its top 10 customers accounted for nearly 70% of 2011 net sales. Given the high level of customer concentration, we believe the loss of any key customer would be detrimental to Wilton's operations. While we believe that Wilton's products exhibit strong demand, including its online and in-person classroom educational programs, we view the company's products as discretionary purchases and subject to changes in consumer tastes as well as the overall economy's performance. However, sales have grown steadily during the past several quarters after experiencing further pressure from the end of 2010 into 2011, and the company's emergence from default following a restructuring in October 2009. Despite these headwinds, the company has managed to maintain double-digit EBITDA margins during the past several quarters. We expect that EBITDA margins could erode in the near term despite the company's ability to increase its prices to help offset higher costs for fuel, plastics, and sugar. We believe that the company is acquisitive and is also seeking to increase its international operations. Although expanding its product offerings and geographical footprint would provide Wilton with good growth prospects, the costs associated with these opportunities could negatively affect margins. We expect Wilton's adjusted credit measures to decline slightly over 2012 as the PIK accretion on the holding company subordinated debt and preferred equity will outpace any debt amortization on the term loan. However, we expect credit metrics to improve in 2013 as the company uses excess cash flow to prepay debt. Our base-case scenario assumptions include: -- Low-single-digit revenue growth from a full-year contribution from increased shelf space at existing customers, new products, and further entry into the grocery store channel. -- Margins to remain near current levels. -- No acquisitions over the next 12 months. -- Term loan debt reduction from free operating cash flow (FOCF) over the next 12 to 18 months; we estimate the company's FOCF to be more than $40 million and $50 million for 2012 and 2013, respectively. Based on these assumptions, we estimate credit measures will increase slightly to just below 9x at fiscal year end 2012 due to PIK accretion outpacing term loan debt amortization. We also estimate FFO-to-total adjusted debt of about 4% at fiscal year-end 2012. We expect these measures to improve over 2013 to approaching 8x and 4.5%, respectively, from term loan debt repayment. Liquidity We believe liquidity will be adequate over the near term, largely owing to our belief that EBITDA levels will be stable and that Wilton will not pursue any debt-financed acquisitions or dividends during the next 24 months. This is based on the following information and assumptions: -- We expect that Wilton's net sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 24 months will exceed its uses by more than 1.2x. -- We expect net sources would be positive, even with a 20% drop in EBITDA. -- We expect a minimum of at least 15% cushion on the total leverage covenant test under the new credit facility. -- Required debt amortization is minimal at approximately $4 million annually through 2019, with the nearest debt maturity in 2017. -- We assume no dividends are paid during the next 24 months. -- Capital expenditures, used primarily to invest in new products, information technology, tooling, and warehouse needs, are expected to total about $10 million annually. -- Seasonal peak ABL revolver borrowings are not likely to exceed $15 million. As of June 30, 2012, Wilton had about $75 million of cash and a zero balance on its existing $65 million revolving credit facility. We anticipate that at close of the refinancing, the company will have about $63 million in cash and a zero balance on its new $125 million ABL facility due 2017. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery rating profile of Wilton Brands LLC to be published following the release of this report. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will maintain its strong market positions and improved operating performance during the near term despite the current weak economic environment. In addition, in order to maintain current ratings with a stable outlook, we expect the company to slowly reduce leverage during the next 12 months. We could consider a downgrade if the company's operating results weaken due to declines in consumer spending, from constrained liquidity, or if covenant cushion under the new credit agreement falls below 15%. Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks in the Branded Consumer Products Industry, Sept. 10, 2008 -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Rating; Outlook Action Wilton Holdings Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- New Rating Wilton Brands LLC Senior Secured US$400 mil term loan bank ln due B 2019 Recovery Rating 3 