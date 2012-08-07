FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P assigns 'B' CCR to Wilton Holdings, outlook stable
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P assigns 'B' CCR to Wilton Holdings, outlook stable

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

Overview
     -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'B' corporate credit 
rating to U.S.-based food and paper crafting company Wilton Holdings Inc. 
(Wilton).
     -- At the same time, we are assigning a 'B' issue-level rating to 
subsidiary Wilton Brands LLC's proposed $400 million senior secured term loan 
B with a recovery rating of '3'.
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation for Wilton to have 
moderate EBITDA growth and a reduction in leverage while the company maintains 
its strong market positions and adequate liquidity.


Rating Action
On Aug. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate 
credit rating to Woodridge, Ill.-based Wilton Holdings Inc. At the same time, 
we assigned our 'B' issue-level rating to primary operating company subsidiary 
Wilton Brands LLC's proposed $400 million senior secured term loan due 2019. 
The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation that lenders would 
receive meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of payment default. For 
analytical purposes, we view Wilton and its other holding companies, including 
Cupcake Holdings LLC (Cupcake - not rated) and its operating subsidiaries, 
including Wilton Brands LLC, as one economic entity. The transaction is 
expected to close before Sept. 1, 2012. Our ratings are based on preliminary 
terms and documentation and could change based on final documents.

The rating outlook is stable. The amount of adjusted debt pro forma for the 
proposed refinancing is about $1 billion.

Rationale
The ratings on Wilton Holdings Inc. reflect our view that the company's 
financial risk profile is "highly leveraged" and that the business risk 
profile is "vulnerable." Wilton's highly leveraged financial risk profile 
reflects its weak credit metrics and our belief that it has an aggressive 
financial policy. The company is proposing to refinance its currently highly 
leveraged capital structure with new debt consisting of a $125 million 
asset-based lending (ABL) revolver due 2017 (not rated), a $400 million senior 
secured term loan due 2019, and $340 million of unsecured subordinated holding 
company debt due 2020 (to be issued at Wilton Sub Holdings Inc. - not rated). 
Wilton's vulnerable business risk profile reflects our view that the company 
participates in a competitive and highly fragmented industry, which has low 
barriers-to-entry and a narrow product and customer focus. We believe the 
company's products are also vulnerable to changes in consumer tastes and 
cutbacks in discretionary spending. 

Wilton is very highly leveraged and will remain so after the refinancing. Pro 
forma for the refinancing and the last 12 months June 30, 2012 adjusted 
EBITDA, we estimate leverage to be very high at about 8x. Our leverage 
calculation includes the preferred equity units for Wilton's owners, which we 
treat as 100% debt in our financial ratios. These units are held at holding 
company parent, Cupcake Holdings LLC, which is largely owned and controlled by 
financial sponsor TowerBrook Capital Partners. We generally view the 
paid-in-kind (PIK) feature and the lack of a maturity date for these units as 
ineligible for "equity-content" in this context because we view the 
deferability of payments feature to be most beneficial when that flexibility 
is reserved for periods of financial distress. Excluding the preferred equity 
units, we estimate total leverage under the proposed capital structure would 
still be high at about 6x, including holding company subordinated debt. We 
expect leverage to improve only slightly over the next 12 months as the 
company is not subject to a full-years' worth of debt amortization, and we 
expect minimal adjusted EBITDA growth in 2012. The company could use excess 
cash for debt prepayment beyond the requirements under the proposed credit 
agreement, acquisitions, or further product development. We understand that 
the proposed credit agreement would restrict dividend payments. Cash flow 
protection measures are also very weak, with our estimate of pro forma 
adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted total debt of about 7% at 
closing. Excluding the preferred equity units, FFO to adjusted total debt 
would be just under 10% at closing. These pro forma metrics, both including 
and excluding the preferred equity units, are within ranges for our indicative 
ratios of a highly leveraged financial risk profile of greater than 5x 
leverage and FFO-to-adjusted total debt of less than 12%. Given the company's 
significant debt burden, we expect cash flow protection measures to only 
improve slowly over the next one to two years absent debt prepayment.

Wilton, with $675 million of total 2011 sales, is estimated to be the largest 
food and paper crafting company in the highly fragmented $30 billion crafts 
industry. Wilton Enterprises, the cake decorating division, accounts for about 
two-thirds of sales, with EK Success Brands, the crafts business, accounting 
for the remaining one-third of revenues. Wilton's products are sold under 
brands such as Wilton, Copco, EK Success, K&Company, Jolee's and through 
licensing agreements. The company holds a leading share in the niche cake 
decorating and bakeware categories, as well as in numerous arts and crafts 
categories. Although the company does not compete against other large players, 
it is our opinion that barriers to market entry are low, characterized by low 
capital expenditures requirements, which could lead to ongoing pressure from 
private label entrants. We believe the company's narrow product focus leaves 
it vulnerable to changes in consumer tastes. In addition, Wilton is exposed to 
customer concentration as its top 10 customers accounted for nearly 70% of 
2011 net sales. Given the high level of customer concentration, we believe the 
loss of any key customer would be detrimental to Wilton's operations.

While we believe that Wilton's products exhibit strong demand, including its 
online and in-person classroom educational programs, we view the company's 
products as discretionary purchases and subject to changes in consumer tastes 
as well as the overall economy's performance. However, sales have grown 
steadily during the past several quarters after experiencing further pressure 
from the end of 2010 into 2011, and the company's emergence from default 
following a restructuring in October 2009. Despite these headwinds, the 
company has managed to maintain double-digit EBITDA margins during the past 
several quarters. We expect that EBITDA margins could erode in the near term 
despite the company's ability to increase its prices to help offset higher 
costs for fuel, plastics, and sugar. We believe that the company is 
acquisitive and is also seeking to increase its international operations. 
Although expanding its product offerings and geographical footprint would 
provide Wilton with good growth prospects, the costs associated with these 
opportunities could negatively affect margins. 

We expect Wilton's adjusted credit measures to decline slightly over 2012 as 
the PIK accretion on the holding company subordinated debt and preferred 
equity will outpace any debt amortization on the term loan. However, we expect 
credit metrics to improve in 2013 as the company uses excess cash flow to 
prepay debt. Our base-case scenario assumptions include:
     -- Low-single-digit revenue growth from a full-year contribution from 
increased shelf space at existing customers, new products, and further entry 
into the grocery store channel.
     -- Margins to remain near current levels.
     -- No acquisitions over the next 12 months. 
     -- Term loan debt reduction from free operating cash flow (FOCF) over the 
next 12 to 18 months; we estimate the company's FOCF to be more than $40 
million and $50 million for 2012 and 2013, respectively. 
Based on these assumptions, we estimate credit measures will increase slightly 
to just below 9x at fiscal year end 2012 due to PIK accretion outpacing term 
loan debt amortization. We also estimate FFO-to-total adjusted debt of about 
4% at fiscal year-end 2012. We expect these measures to improve over 2013 to 
approaching 8x and 4.5%, respectively, from term loan debt repayment.

Liquidity
We believe liquidity will be adequate over the near term, largely owing to our 
belief that EBITDA levels will be stable and that Wilton will not pursue any 
debt-financed acquisitions or dividends during the next 24 months. This is 
based on the following information and assumptions:
     -- We expect that Wilton's net sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 
24 months will exceed its uses by more than 1.2x.
     -- We expect net sources would be positive, even with a 20% drop in 
EBITDA.
     -- We expect a minimum of at least 15% cushion on the total leverage 
covenant test under the new credit facility.
     -- Required debt amortization is minimal at approximately $4 million 
annually through 2019, with the nearest debt maturity in 2017.
     -- We assume no dividends are paid during the next 24 months.
     -- Capital expenditures, used primarily to invest in new products, 
information technology, tooling, and warehouse needs, are expected to total 
about $10 million annually.
     -- Seasonal peak ABL revolver borrowings are not likely to exceed $15 
million.

As of June 30, 2012, Wilton had about $75 million of cash and a zero balance 
on its existing $65 million revolving credit facility. We anticipate that at 
close of the refinancing, the company will have about $63 million in cash and 
a zero balance on its new $125 million ABL facility due 2017.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery rating 
profile of Wilton Brands LLC to be published following the release of this 
report.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will maintain its 
strong market positions and improved operating performance during the near 
term despite the current weak economic environment. In addition, in order to 
maintain current ratings with a stable outlook, we expect the company to 
slowly reduce leverage during the next 12 months. We could consider a 
downgrade if the company's operating results weaken due to declines in 
consumer spending, from constrained liquidity, or if covenant cushion under 
the new credit agreement falls below 15%. For this to occur, we estimate 
adjusted EBITDA would need to decline more than 15% (assuming debt levels do 
not significantly change from pro forma levels). An upgrade is not likely 
during the next year, given the company's highly leveraged capital structure.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks in the Branded 
Consumer Products Industry, Sept. 10, 2008
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008


Ratings List
New Rating; Outlook Action

Wilton Holdings Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        

New Rating

Wilton Brands LLC
 Senior Secured
  US$400 mil term loan bank ln due      B                  
  2019                            
   Recovery Rating                      3                  

 

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
