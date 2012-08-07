TEXT-Fitch report highlights macroeconomic risks to credit ratings

Aug 7 - Fitch Ratings today published its third edition of the 'Risk Radar' report, a series that highlights the potential impact various risk factors might have on ratings. The reports graphically illustrate the potential impact on various credit ratings using three charts. Positive and negative factors are shown in the upper and lower half, respectively, while the relative urgency or nearness of concern is indicated by distance from the Y axis. The size of a bubble reflects the number of ratings that might be affected within Fitch's ratings distribution. There are three Risk Radar charts that show minimal change from April 2012. The first chart is a global aggregate of factors that may have a negative or positive impact on ratings - the emphasis currently is on negative events. The remaining charts focus on the euro and the U.S. Accompanying these charts are various ratings distribution graphs based on analytical relevance. For additional discussion please see 'Risk Radar' published today and available on the Fitch website, 'www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Risk Radar