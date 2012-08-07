FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch report highlights macroeconomic risks to credit ratings
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch report highlights macroeconomic risks to credit ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 7 - Fitch Ratings today published its third edition of the 'Risk Radar'
report, a series that highlights the potential impact various risk factors might
have on ratings. The reports graphically illustrate the potential impact on
various credit ratings using three charts. Positive and negative factors are
shown in the upper and lower half, respectively, while the relative urgency or
nearness of concern is indicated by distance from the Y axis. The size of a
bubble reflects the number of ratings that might be affected within Fitch's
ratings distribution.

There are three Risk Radar charts that show minimal change from April 2012. The
first chart is a global aggregate of factors that may have a negative or
positive impact on ratings - the emphasis currently is on negative events. The
remaining charts focus on the euro and the U.S. Accompanying these charts are
various ratings distribution graphs based on analytical relevance.

For additional discussion please see 'Risk Radar' published today and available
on the Fitch website, 'www.fitchratings.com.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Risk Radar

