FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P investment-grade composite spread widens
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P investment-grade composite spread widens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 7 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 11
basis points (bps) to 207 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread tightened by 1 bp to 661 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 11
bps to 137 bps, the 'A' spread widened by 11 bps to 177 bps, and the 'BBB'
spread widened by 10 bps to 256 bps. The 'BB' spread widened by 1 bp to 451 bps,
the 'B' spread remained flat at 695 bps, and the 'CCC' spread tightened by 2 bps
to 1,078 bps.

By industry, financial institutions expanded by 8 bps to 293 bps, banks 
expanded by 6 bps to 312 bps, and industrials expanded by 10 bps to 297 bps. 
Utilities expanded by 12 bps to 216 bps, and telecommunications expanded by 10 
bps to 318 bps. 

The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is lower than both its 
one-year moving average of 214 bps and its five-year moving average of 245 
bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year 
moving average of 692 bps and its five-year moving average of 746 bps. We 
expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.



Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.