TEXT-S&P comments on Doral Financial
March 19, 2012 / 6:10 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P comments on Doral Financial

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 19 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that its rating on Doral Financial Corp. (CCC+/Negative/--) isn’t affected by the company’s notification of late filing of its annual report. On March 16, 2012, Doral announced that it wasn’t able to file its annual report (10-K) for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The delay resulted after management identified several internal control deficiencies, which are being evaluated for their effect on the company’s financial statements and related disclosures.

The audit committee is evaluating the cause of the deficiencies, and Doral expects to file Form 10-K by March 30, 2012. Following Doral’s resolution of its internal control deficiencies, we don’t expect to revise the bank’s business position, capital and earnings, or risk position assessments of “weak,” “moderate,” and “weak,” respectively, in the near term. Our assessments incorporate Doral’s history of accounting deficiencies, our expectation for falling capital levels, and the above-average risks within its loan portfolio. The rating outlook remains negative, and we believe that the rating will remain under pressure, largely because of the weak credit quality of the company’s loan portfolio, its restrained core profitability, and the poor local economic conditions.

If the resolution of Doral’s internal control deficiencies has a more severe-than-expected effect on its financial statements and our expected loss and capital forecasts, we could lower the rating.

