TEXT-S&P rates SL Green Realty preferred stocks 'B+'

Aug 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B+' rating to the proposed $100 million series I cumulative redeemable preferred stock issued by SL Green Realty Corp. The company indicated that it intends to use net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including redeeming shares of its (higher-coupon) series C preferred stock, which would marginally improve fixed-charge coverage (FCC) measures, and/or to repay outstanding debt. Standard & Poor's 'BB+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on SL Green Realty Corp. and its operating subsidiaries, SL Green Operating Partnership L.P. and Reckson Operating Partnership L.P. (collectively, SL Green), reflect a well-positioned office portfolio that should continue to outperform its markets in terms of occupancy. Management's asset recycling activity continues to improve portfolio asset quality; however, the company's portfolio maintains considerable geographic and financial services-related tenant concentrations. SL Green's debt service and FCC measures are somewhat low, although this is partly due to the company replacing a portion of its short-term debt with more costly longer-term capital (including common equity) over the prior year. We consider the company's financial profile as "significant" and its business profile as "satisfactory". We anticipate deleveraging in 2012, along with incremental revenue from recent opportunistic investments (with low current yield), to support FCC improvement this year. For our most recent credit analysis on SL Green, see "Summary: SL Green Realty Corp.," published March 22, 2012. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: North American REIT Ratings Will Likely Remain Stable Despite Slowing Economic Growth, July 27, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: North American REITs, Strongest To Weakest, July 26, 2012 -- Credit FAQ: How Standard & Poor's Applies Its Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers To North American Real Estate Companies, Oct. 12, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, June 21, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 RATING LIST SL Green Realty Corp. Rating Corporate credit BB+/Stable/-- RATING ASSIGNED SL Green Realty Corp. Rating $100 mil. pfd stock B+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.