TEXT-S&P cuts Triglav Insurance Co rating to 'A-'

Overview -- On Aug. 3, 2012, we lowered the long-term rating on the Republic of Slovenia to 'A' from 'A+', and maintained a negative outlook. -- We are removing one notch of uplift out of the two notches that we were factoring into the ratings on Slovenia-based insurers Triglav Insurance and Triglav Reinsurance to reflect the still "high" likelihood, although reduced ability, of the Slovenian government to provide extraordinary support in the event of financial distress. -- We are therefore lowering our long-term ratings on Triglav Insurance and Triglav Reinsurance to 'A-' from 'A'. -- The negative outlook reflects the negative outlook on the Republic of Slovenia and our view of the potential weakening in Triglav's business and financial risk profiles if the operating, economic, and financial environment in Slovenia were to deteriorate further. Rating Action On Aug. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'A-' from 'A' the long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Slovenia-based Triglav Insurance Co. Ltd. and Triglav Re, Reinsurance. Co. Ltd. The outlook is negative. Rationale The rating actions follow the lowering of the long-term sovereign credit rating on the Republic of Slovenia (A/Negative/A-1) on Aug. 3, 2012. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), we consider Triglav Insurance and Triglav Re's roles to be "important" for the Slovenian government and the link between them to be "very strong." Following the downgrade of Slovenia, we have removed one notch of uplift out of the two notches that we were factoring into the ratings on Triglav Insurance and Triglav Re, the core operating entities of the Triglav Group (Triglav). This reflects our view of the Slovenian government's reduced ability to provide extraordinary support to the two rated entities in the event of financial distress (see "General Criteria: Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions," Dec. 9, 2010). As such, the ratings on both entities are based on Triglav Group's credit profile, which we assess at 'bbb+', plus one notch of uplift to reflect its GRE status and the "high" likelihood" of extraordinary support from the Slovenian government. Triglav Group's 'bbb+' credit profile derives from its leading position in the Slovenian insurance market, its strong brand name in the Western Balkans, and its conservative investment strategy. However, the high development risks in the Western Balkans (Triglav's main area of growth), and its historically modest, although in our view improving, underwriting performance, offset these strengths. Outlook The negative outlook reflects that on the Republic of Slovenia and our view of the potential weakening in Triglav's business and financial risk profiles if the operating, economic, and financial environment in Slovenia were to deteriorate further. We will lower the ratings on Triglav by one notch if we were to lower the ratings on the Republic of Slovenia to 'A-' (see "Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions"), as, under our criteria, support from the sovereign would cease at that level. We could also lower the ratings on Triglav by one notch if our view of Triglav Insurance and Triglav Re's role for, and link with, the Slovenian government were to weaken. Finally, we could also lower the ratings on Triglav if its exposure to country and investment risk and level of capital were to significantly increase as a result of the increasingly difficult operating and financial conditions in Slovenia. We could revise the outlook on Triglav Insurance and Triglav Re to stable if we revised the outlook on the Republic to Slovenia to stable, and if Triglav's financial and business profiles proved more resilient to the deteriorating operating, macroeconomic, and financial environment in Slovenia than we currently expect in our base-case scenario. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. Ratings List Downgraded To From Triglav Insurance Co. Ltd. Triglav Re, Reinsurance Co. Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A-/Negative/-- A/Negative/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A-/Negative/-- A/Negative/--