TEXT-S&P cuts Triglav Insurance Co rating to 'A-'
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Triglav Insurance Co rating to 'A-'

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview
     -- On Aug. 3, 2012, we lowered the long-term rating on the Republic of 
Slovenia to 'A' from 'A+', and maintained a negative outlook.
     -- We are removing one notch of uplift out of the two notches that we 
were factoring into the ratings on Slovenia-based insurers Triglav Insurance 
and Triglav Reinsurance to reflect the still "high" likelihood, although 
reduced ability, of the Slovenian government to provide extraordinary support 
in the event of financial distress.
     -- We are therefore lowering our long-term ratings on Triglav Insurance 
and Triglav Reinsurance to 'A-' from 'A'. 
     -- The negative outlook reflects the negative outlook on the Republic of 
Slovenia and our view of the potential weakening in Triglav's business and 
financial risk profiles if the operating, economic, and financial environment 
in Slovenia were to deteriorate further.
Rating Action
On Aug. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'A-' from 'A' 
the long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on 
Slovenia-based Triglav Insurance Co. Ltd. and Triglav Re, Reinsurance. Co. 
Ltd. The outlook is negative.

Rationale
The rating actions follow the lowering of the long-term sovereign credit 
rating on the Republic of Slovenia (A/Negative/A-1) on Aug. 3, 2012.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), we 
consider Triglav Insurance and Triglav Re's roles to be "important" for the 
Slovenian government and the link between them to be "very strong." 

Following the downgrade of Slovenia, we have removed one notch of uplift out 
of the two notches that we were factoring into the ratings on Triglav 
Insurance and Triglav Re, the core operating entities of the Triglav Group 
(Triglav). This reflects our view of the Slovenian government's reduced 
ability to provide extraordinary support to the two rated entities in the 
event of financial distress (see "General Criteria: Rating Government-Related 
Entities: Methodology And Assumptions," Dec. 9, 2010).

As such, the ratings on both entities are based on Triglav Group's credit 
profile, which we assess at 'bbb+', plus one notch of uplift to reflect its 
GRE status and the "high" likelihood" of extraordinary support from the 
Slovenian government.

Triglav Group's 'bbb+' credit profile derives from its leading position in the 
Slovenian insurance market, its strong brand name in the Western Balkans, and 
its conservative investment strategy. However, the high development risks in 
the Western Balkans (Triglav's main area of growth), and its historically 
modest, although in our view improving, underwriting performance, offset these 
strengths.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects that on the Republic of Slovenia and our view of 
the potential weakening in Triglav's business and financial risk profiles if 
the operating, economic, and financial environment in Slovenia were to 
deteriorate further.

We will lower the ratings on Triglav by one notch if we were to lower the 
ratings on the Republic of Slovenia to 'A-' (see "Rating Government-Related 
Entities: Methodology And Assumptions"), as, under our criteria, support from 
the sovereign would cease at that level. 

We could also lower the ratings on Triglav by one notch if our view of Triglav 
Insurance and Triglav Re's role for, and link with, the Slovenian government 
were to weaken. Finally, we could also lower the ratings on Triglav if its 
exposure to country and investment risk and level of capital were to 
significantly increase as a result of the increasingly difficult operating and 
financial conditions in Slovenia.

We could revise the outlook on Triglav Insurance and Triglav Re to stable if 
we revised the outlook on the Republic to Slovenia to stable, and if Triglav's 
financial and business profiles proved more resilient to the deteriorating 
operating, macroeconomic, and financial environment in Slovenia than we 
currently expect in our base-case scenario.
Ratings List
Downgraded
                                        To                 From
Triglav Insurance Co. Ltd.
Triglav Re, Reinsurance Co. Ltd.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        A-/Negative/--     A/Negative/--
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        A-/Negative/--     A/Negative/--



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
