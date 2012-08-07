TEXT-Fitch cuts Greenfield USD, Calif.'s GOs to 'A+' from 'AA-'

Aug 7 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the rating on the following Greenfield Union School District, Kern County, California (the district) general obligation (GO) bonds: --$9.8 million outstanding GOs, series 2007A to 'A+' from 'AA-'. The Rating Outlook remains Negative. SECURITY The bonds are secured by an unlimited pledge of ad valorem tax on property within the district, without limitation as to rate or amount. KEY RATING DRIVERS SIGNIFICANT FISCAL STRESS DRIVES DOWNGRADE: The downgrade to 'A+' reflects significant financial weakening. Despite substantial expenditure reductions, the district has experienced three consecutive years of operating deficits and does not expect to achieve operating balance in fiscal year 2013. The district has drawn down available fund balance levels significantly and additional declines are expected. The degree of decline will be determined by the outcome of a state-wide vote in November on a proposed tax increase. The district's liquidity position also has been strained by state funding deferrals that have forced the district to rely on increasing external borrowing for cash flow needs. Available internal borrowable balances are modest. NEGATIVE OUTLOOK REFLECTS ONGOING BUDGET CHALLENGES: The Negative Outlook reflects ongoing challenges that the district faces in eliminating structural deficits, which could be exacerbated by potential further state funding reductions. TAX BASE WEAKNESS: Assessed valuation (AV) has declined for four consecutive years, reducing the district's tax base by 22% from 2008 levels. Some stabilization appears to be occurring as declines have lessened in recent years and fiscal year 2013 AV is expected to remain flat compared to the prior year. MODERATE DEBT LEVELS: District debt levels are low and amortization is average. Capital needs are not significant and the district has no near-term borrowing plans. The district's pension and other post-employment benefits (OPEB) annual funding requirements are manageable. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION CONTINUED FISCAL WEAKENING: Ongoing operating deficits and/or erosion in liquidity could leave the district ill-positioned to manage ongoing fiscal stress and create downward pressure on the rating. CREDIT PROFILE The district serves over 8,800 elementary and middle school students in southeastern Bakersfield (the city) and portions of unincorporated Kern County (the county). Strong residential growth in prior years increased the school population substantially and prompted the construction of several new schools, funded by the proceeds of the district's 2007 GO bond issuance. Enrollment was negatively affected in 2009 and 2010 by economic weakening, leading to some declines. However, growth resumed in the last two years, with an average increase of about 3% per year. The district experienced AV declines in each of the last four years, for a combined reduction of 22%. However, there appears to be some recent stabilization. After a significant 15.4% decline in fiscal year 2010, the district saw smaller reductions of 5.3% in fiscal year 2011 and 1.7% in fiscal year 2012. Fiscal year 2013 AV is expected to remain flat. City wealth and per capita income indicators remain generally below state and national averages. The city's 9.7% unemployment rate as of June 2012 compares favorably to the state and county rates of 10.7% and 13.9%, respectively, but remains above the nation's 8.4%. DISTRICT FINANCES WEAKEN IN FISCAL YEAR 2012 District financial operations in fiscal year 2011 resulted in a smaller operating deficit than the prior year ($478 thousand vs. $2.9 million) and a total fund balance that was 16.7% of spending, close to the fiscal year 2010 level of 17.3%. However, fiscal year 2012 results (unaudited) show significant weakening. Based on current estimates, the district is expecting an operating deficit of about $4.1 million and a total ending balance of $7.4 million or 10.8% of spending. The unrestricted fund balance (the sum of unassigned, assigned, and committed fund balances under GASB 54) is estimated at $6.6 million or 9.7% of spending. In prior years, the district built up substantial reserves, with the unreserved fund balance reaching almost 16% of spending in fiscal year 2009. In response to revenue declines over the past several years the district has engaged in a series of expenditure reductions, including substantial layoffs, but has also relied heavily on its reserves to balance its budget. ADDITIONAL DEFICITS EXPECTED The fiscal year 2013 budget projects an operating deficit of $4.4 million, with the total fund balance falling to about $3 million or 4.5% of spending; the unrestricted balance is forecasted to fall to $2.8 million or 4.2% of spending. The budget assumes the impact of trigger cuts to state funding that would occur if California voters reject a proposed tax increase in November 2012. While the budget includes significant expenditure reductions, including furlough days and additional layoffs of teachers and assistant principals, it relies heavily on the use of reserves to balance spending. Absent additional measures to achieve budgetary balance, fiscal 2014 projections indicate a continued operating deficit and further erosion of reserves. Of further concern, even if state voters approve the tax proposal in the fall, district operations would still feature an operating deficit of $1.7 million for fiscal year 2013, based on current estimates. Assuming the tax increase and no furlough days (which are implemented only if the tax proposal fails), the resulting fiscal year 2013 ending balance would decline to about $5.7 million, or 8.7% of spending. INCREASED LIQUIDITY STRAIN Apart from the pressure to district reserves, the district also faces fiscal strain from a weakening liquidity position that has necessitated the issuance of cash flow notes in increasing amounts since 2010 in response to state funding deferrals. The district issued $5 million in tax and revenue anticipation notes (TRANs) in fiscal year 2010. For fiscal year 2011, the district issued $9 million in TRANS while $12 million were issued for fiscal year 2012 (maturing in September 2012). Based on cash flows that assume the impact of trigger cuts, the district expects to issue $14 million in TRANs in November 2012 with a maturity date in fiscal year 2014. The district has limited balances in other funds from which it may borrow for cash flow needs. Currently, borrowable balances total about $4.2 million. The district is also permitted to borrow from the county for cash flow needs, but has not done so in the past. MODERATE DEBT LEVELS Net direct debt levels are low at $344 per capita (excluding TRANs) and 1% of AV while overlapping debt ratios are average at about $1,078 per capita and 3.2% of AV. Capital needs are modest and no additional debt issuance is expected. Amortization is slightly below average, with just 45% of debt retired in 10 years. Positively, pension and OPEB costs are manageable at about 6% and 1% of spending in fiscal 2011, respectively. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, National Association of Realtors Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011); --'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria