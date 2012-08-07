FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Lakeland, Fla. non-ad valorem revs at 'AA-'
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 5:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Lakeland, Fla. non-ad valorem revs at 'AA-'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Aug 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed at 'AA-' the following Lakeland, Florida
(the city) capital improvement revenue bonds:

--$79.7 million, series 2010A, 2010B and 2010C.

In addition, Fitch affirms the city's implied unlimited tax general obligation 
(ULTGO) rating at 'AA'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY 

The bonds are secured by the city's covenant to budget and appropriate (CB&A) 
legally available non-ad valorem revenues.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

COVENANT DEBT NOTCHING: A one-notch distinction in the rating on the revenue 
bonds from the implied ULTGO reflects a more limited revenue stream, the 
potential for further leveraging of available revenues, and the inability to 
compel the city to generate non ad valorem revenue sufficient to pay 
bondholders.

SOUND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: The city has augmented healthy reserve levels 
through consistent operating surpluses. Financial management is strong, as 
evinced by conservative budgeting practices and adherence to prudent fiscal 
policies. Fitch views with concern strategic out-year drawdowns of reserve 
levels, although the city has historically out-performed its budget. 

RELIANCE ON UTILITY TRANSFERS: The city's favorable general fund performance is 
due in large part to the substantial annual transfers from the city's utility 
systems, particularly the electric system. While the annual transfer amount is 
defined by formula and has been relatively stable, the level of reliance on 
these transfers (around 35% of general fund revenues) could pose some concern in
the future should these monies ultimately be needed for utility operations or 
capital thereby limiting the amount available for transfers to the general fund.

 

BELOW-AVERAGE ECONOMIC PROFILE: Lakeland's unemployment rate remains relatively 
high, and its wealth levels are below national averages. Distribution and 
service-based industries drive the local economy, which remains depressed due to
the recession.

ABOVE-AVERAGE FIXED COST BURDEN: Fixed debt and retiree costs are somewhat high 
relative to annual spending. Other key leverage ratios, such as overall debt to 
market value, are moderate and expected to remain so given the city's manageable
capital needs.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION 

DECLINE IN FINANCIAL CUSHION: A substantial reduction in fund balance levels 
could result in overall financial flexibility that is no longer consistent with 
the current rating category.

CREDIT PROFILE

FAVORABLE FINANCIAL RESULTS

The city has achieved positive operating results for four out of the past five 
fiscal years. Unrestricted fund balance (the sum of assigned, unassigned and 
committed fund balance under GASB 54) increased to $25.3 million or a strong 
28.3% of spending in fiscal 2011 from $12.5 million or 8.5% of spending in 
fiscal 2007. The city ended fiscal 2011 with a $2.7 million (3% of spending) 
operating surplus (after transfers). 

City management projects fiscal 2012 will end with a draw of $2.4 million, 
reducing unrestricted fund balance to approximately 20% of spending. Fitch notes
that the projected draw is less than the $6.7 million budgeted due to a positive
variance for expenditures.

SIGNIFICANT FUND BALANCE DRAWS PLANNED

Fitch views with some concern city management's out-year budgets, which show 
reduced fund balance levels over the next three to four years to the city's 
informal fund balance floor of 7.5% of spending. Overall, the city currently 
plans to use approximately $4 million of reserves in both fiscals 2013 and 2014.
Fitch notes that the city has intended to draw down reserves to this level in 
the recent past but has not done so due to conservative budgeting practices. 

DEPENDENCE ON UTILITY TRANSFERS

Lakeland's general fund remains dependent on transfers from its utilities. These
transfers represented 35% of general fund revenues in fiscal 2011. Informal 
policies dictate annual transfer levels from the city's electric, water/sewer, 
and solid waste systems. The city relies most heavily on its electric system 
(revenue bonds rated 'AA-'; Stable Outlook by Fitch), which is the third-largest
publicly owned electric utility in Florida. The electric system's financial 
profile has improved in recent years due to the expiration of an unfavorable 
power-purchasing contract, and as a result, transfers into the general fund have
increased. The general fund's reliance on the electric system's transfer lends 
some volatility to the city's revenue base given the potential for the system's 
uneven profitability due to adverse market trends.

DISTRIBUTION AND SERVICE-BASED SECTORS DOMINATE

Lakeland lies within Polk County (implied ULTGO rated 'AA'; Stable Outlook) and 
benefits from its location on Interstate 4 between Orlando and Tampa. Due partly
to its location, distribution services play a large role in the local economy as
do service-based industries, such as education and healthcare. The city is home 
to Publix (a regional supermarket chain) and Lakeland Regional Medical Center, 
the fourth largest hospital in the state. These two entities are the city's 
first and second largest private employers, respectively, and employ over 12,000
persons in aggregate. Some degree of economic development continues in the city 
through Publix's expansion and the planned construction of a $40 million gas 
generation facility for Matheson Tri-Gas.

BELOW-AVERAGE ECONOMIC INDICATORS

Economic indicators for the city are below national averages. Though the 
unemployment rate has fallen from its peak of 11.3% in 2010, it nonetheless 
remains above that of the nation at 9% as of May 2012. Wealth indicators are at 
least 10% below national averages.

The city continues to feel the effects of the recent housing collapse. Total 
assessed value (TAV) has fallen by over 25% from its peak in fiscal 2008 and an 
additional decline of 5% is expected for fiscal 2013. Nevertheless, the city has
raised the millage rate annually over the last several years, which has offset 
the revenue declines from falling TAV. Further, the city's tax rate is low for 
the region and far below the state's 10-mill statutory cap, providing additional
flexibility to increase the millage rate if necessary.

BROAD REVENUE BASE AVAILABLE FOR CB&A DEBT

The CB&A bonds have no direct lien on any specific revenue stream. Available 
non-ad valorem revenues have remained stable over the last several years despite
the recession and grew by almost 4% in fiscal 2011. Overall, revenues available 
for debt service are diverse and healthy general fund reserve levels provide 
further debt service cushion for these bonds. Risk to over-leveraging is 
mitigated by an anti-dilution test that stipulates non-ad valorem revenue cover 
debt service on all bonds secured in whole or in part by non-ad valorem revenues
by at least 2.0 times. From a practical standpoint leveraging risk is also 
mitigated by the general fund's dependence on non-ad valorem revenue to fund 
operations. 

HIGH FIXED COST BURDEN

Overall debt levels are moderate at $2,176 per capita and 3% of market value 
(MV). Fiscal 2011 debt service totaled $11.2 million or an average 8.4% of debt 
service, transportation, public improvement, and general funds spending. 
Amortization of outstanding principal is rapid, with over 77% retired in 10 
years. The city has no plans to issue additional debt, and its fiscal 2012 - 
2016 capital improvement plan represents a manageable $140 million or 2% of MV.

Despite the reasonable level of annual debt service costs, Fitch notes that 
total fixed costs - including pension costs - are relatively large at over 
one-third of general fund spending and may somewhat limit the city's financial 
flexibility.U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria

