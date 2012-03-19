FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P may raise Zayo Group LLC rating
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2012 / 7:05 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P may raise Zayo Group LLC rating

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Zayo has entered a definitive agreement to purchase AboveNet for $2.2 	
billion.	
     -- We are placing our ratings on Zayo, including the 'B' corporate credit 	
rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.	
     -- The negative implication indicates the potential for a modest 	
downgrade, pending further information on the acquisition and financing plan.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on 	
Louisville, Colo.-based Zayo Group LLC, including the 'B' corporate credit 	
rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch listing follows today's announcement that Zayo has entered a 	
definitive agreement to acquire AboveNet Inc. for approximately $2.2 billion 	
in cash. Zayo is expected to fund the transaction with a combination of debt 	
and equity. The transaction is subject to customary approvals and is expected 	
to close mid-year, after a 30-day "go-shop" period that allows AboveNet to 	
solicit bids from alternative acquirers until April 17, 2012 (extendable to 	
May 2, 2012, under certain circumstances). 	
	
The negative implication of the CreditWatch listing indicates the potential 	
for a one-notch downgrade, subject to a review of the business and financial 	
risk profiles of the combined entity. A heavily debt-funded transaction could 	
result in adjusted leverage higher than 7x, a level which we previously 	
indicated could result in a downgrade. However, the combination would bolster 	
the strength of Zayo's business, potentially offsetting incremental additions 	
to debt.	
	
CreditWatch	
We will update or resolve the CreditWatch when further details about the 	
planned acquisition are available, including the proposed capital structure 	
and strategic direction of the business. 	
	
If the transaction does not close as planned, we will resolve the CreditWatch 	
listing based on the default risk of Zayo as a stand-alone entity.	
	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
Zayo Group LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Watch Neg/--     B/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
                                        To                 From	
Zayo Group LLC	
Zayo Capital Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         B/Watch Neg        B	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  4

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.