TEXT-S&P may still cut United Parcel Services ratings

Overview

-- United Parcel Service (UPS) announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire TNT Express N.V. for EUR9.50 per share, or an estimated $6.77 billion.

-- We are keeping our ratings on UPS on CreditWatch with negative implications, where we had placed them on Feb. 17, after UPS announced an initial bid for TNT Express.

-- We will assess the impact of the proposed transaction on UPS’ credit profile and will resolve the CreditWatch when the deal closes; however, we may provide indicative ratings before then, based on the current proposal. Rating Action On March 19, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services kept its ratings on United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) on CreditWatch with negative implications, following UPS’ announcement that it has reached an agreement to acquire TNT Express N.V. for an estimated $6.77 billion. Rationale The ratings on United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), including its ‘AA-’ corporate credit rating, remain on CreditWatch with negative implications following the company’s announcement today that it has reached an agreement to acquire TNT Express N.V. for EUR9.50 per share in cash, or an estimated $6.77 billion. We originally placed our UPS ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications on Feb. 17, 2012, after UPS acknowledged that it had made a proposal to acquire TNT Express for EUR9 per share in cash. TNT Express rejected the initial proposal but has now agreed to the sweetened deal. UPS plans to finance the acquisition with $3 billion of cash and to use bank debt to finance the rest. It expects EUR400 million-EUR550 million ($525 million-$725 million) in annual run rate savings after year four but will spend EUR1 billion ($1.31 billion) to achieve those synergies. We believe the transaction will enhance UPS’ business profile by bolstering its position in Europe and providing it with growth opportunities in other international markets where it currently has limited presence. However, we are concerned that the transaction will result in credit metrics that no longer support our current ratings. We have said that we could lower ratings if funds from operations (FFO) to debt falls to less than 50% on an extended basis. FFO to debt was 53% at the end of 2011. UPS is the world’s largest package delivery company, with a significant presence in all major global markets. TNT Express is a smaller package delivery company that generates the majority of its revenues in Europe. TNT Express was spun off from TNT N.V. (now PostNL N.V.) in June 2011. The combined entity would generate annual revenues of more than $60 billion. The deal is subject to various approvals, including regulatory approval and shareholder approval. PostNL N.V. holds approximately 29.8% of the shares of TNT Express and has committed to supporting the transaction. CreditWatch Standard & Poor’s will monitor the regulatory and shareholder approval process and will assess the impact of the transaction on UPS’ credit metrics to resolve the CreditWatch. Although UPS does not expect the deal to close until the third quarter of 2012, we may provide indicative ratings before then, based on an assumption that the transaction goes forward as proposed. Related Criteria And Research

-- Research Update: UPS ‘AA-/A-1+’ Ratings Placed On Watch Negative After Announcing Proposed Acquisition Of TNT Express N.V., Feb. 17, 2012

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch United Parcel Service Inc. Corporate credit rating AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+ Senior unsecured AA-/Watch Neg Commercial paper A-1+/Watch Neg United Parcel Service of America Inc. Corporate credit rating AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+ Senior unsecured AA-/Watch Neg