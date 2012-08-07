FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Arctic Glacier Holdings 'B-'
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 6:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Arctic Glacier Holdings 'B-'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview
     -- On July 27, 2012, newly formed Delaware-based Arctic Glacier Holdings, 
Inc. (Arctic Glacier), an affiliate of Miami-based H.I.G. Capital, acquired 
substantially all of the assets of Winnipeg, Man.-based packaged ice 
manufacturer Arctic Glacier Income Fund (the fund) and its
subsidiaries. The fund filed for creditor protection in Canada and the U.S. in
February 2012. 
     -- As a result, we are assigning our 'B-' long-term corporate credit 
rating and stable outlook to Arctic Glacier. 
     -- We are also assigning our 'B' issue-level rating, and  '2' recovery 
rating, to the company's US$25 million first-lien senior secured revolving 
credit facility due 2017 and US$200 million first-lien senior secured term 
loan due 2018.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that Arctic Glacier's 
performance will meet our expectations in the next year, including maintaining 
its solid market position and generating positive free cash flow.

Rating Action
On Aug. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' 
long-term corporate credit rating to newly formed Delaware-based Arctic 
Glacier Holdings, Inc. (Arctic Glacier), an affiliate of Miami-based H.I.G. 
Capital. The outlook is stable.

Standard & Poor's also assigned its 'B' issue-level rating (one notch above 
the corporate credit rating on the company), and '2' recovery rating, to 
Arctic Glacier's US$25 million senior secured revolving credit facility due 
2017 and US$200 million senior secured term loan due 2018. The recovery rating 
of '2' indicates our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for 
creditors in the event of default. 

Rationale
On July 27, 2012, Arctic Glacier closed on its acquisition of substantially 
all of the assets of Winnipeg, Man.-based packaged ice manufacturer Arctic 
Glacier Income Fund (the fund) and its subsidiaries. Arctic Glacier is a newly 
formed company created to acquire the above-noted assets with the proceeds 
from bank and mezzanine debt issuance, as well as an equity injection. The 
fund filed for creditor protection in Canada and the U.S. in February 2012. 

The ratings on Arctic Glacier reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's 
"vulnerable" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk 
profile. We base our business risk assessment on the company's narrow product 
portfolio, seasonality of demand, and participation in the challenging 
packaged ice industry, which is highly competitive, commoditized, fragmented, 
and susceptible to unfavorable weather and economic conditions. Partially 
offsetting these factors is Arctic Glacier's solid market position in North 
America as the second-largest player in the fragmented industry. We base our 
financial risk assessment on the company's aggressive financial policy, 
including a highly leveraged capital structure.

Despite Arctic Glacier's position as the second-largest player in the 
fragmented North American packaged ice industry, it remains susceptible to 
performance volatility given its strong reliance on the third calendar quarter 
for revenue and EBITDA generation. With packaged ice generating the bulk of 
Arctic Glacier's sales, the business is highly seasonal, making it vulnerable 
to poor summer weather conditions in any particular year. Still, the company's 
good geographic footprint in both the U.S. and Canada helps offset unfavorable 
weather conditions in any particular region, unless weather is poor across 
several regions, which has happened in the past.  

Revenue increased 14% (excluding foreign exchange) in the first quarter ended 
March 31, 2012, compared with the same quarter in 2011, due to higher volume 
from warmer weather in most markets and better economic conditions. The 
reported EBITDA loss improved over this period as well, because of higher 
revenue, which allowed for better absorption of fixed costs. While the 
company's performance improved in first-quarter 2012, compared with the same 
period in 2011, it is a relatively unimportant quarter from both a revenue and 
EBITDA perspective. Therefore, our 2012 base case scenario for Arctic Glacier 
includes revenue growth in the low single-digit percent area due to increased 
volume and better pricing, with margin improvement expected because of higher 
revenue and lower commodity prices. 

While we expect credit protection measures (adjusted for operating leases) to 
be weak, they are adequate for the ratings, with adjusted debt to EBITDA of 6x 
at closing. Arctic Glacier will likely reduce debt in the next year from 
principal payments and free cash flow. Given our expectation of debt reduction 
and higher EBITDA from cost savings, we believe credit measures will improve 
in the medium term. The company's growth strategy will likely include 
acquisitions. Still, Standard & Poor's does not expect Arctic Glacier to make 
material debt-financed acquisitions or dividend payments in the medium term. 

Liquidity
We believe Arctic Glacier will have adequate liquidity in the next 12 months, 
with sources exceeding uses by more than 1.2x. We expect that net sources 
would be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. We base our view on the 
following information and assumptions: 

     -- The company's sources of liquidity are availability under the US$25 
million revolving credit facility due 2017 and likely positive free cash flow. 
We believe Arctic Glacier will generate sufficient cash flow in the next year 
to support capital expenditures and nominal term loan amortization. 
     -- The term loan has modest amortization requirements over the term of 
the loan. The credit agreement includes a cash flow sweep, which is expected 
to result in higher-than-scheduled amortization of the term loan.
     -- We believe that the company will maintain at least a 15% EBITDA 
cushion on its leverage and interest coverage covenants. Financial covenants 
include a maximum total net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 6.1x, a maximum senior 
secured net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.5x, and a minimum interest coverage 
ratio of 1.5x (with step-downs and step-ups). 
     -- We expect Arctic Glacier will have sound relationships with its banks 
and a generally satisfactory standing in credit markets.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Arctic Glacier, 
to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this 
report.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's belief that Arctic Glacier's 
performance will meet our expectations in the next year, including maintaining 
its solid market position and generating positive free cash flow. We could 
raise the ratings if Arctic Glacier demonstrates improvement in its operating 
performance while strengthening its credit metrics, resulting in leverage 
remaining below 4.5x on a sustainable basis and good covenant cushion. We 
could lower the ratings if there is deterioration in the company's operations 
or negative free cash flow or less than a 15% EBITDA cushion within the 
financial covenants. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Assigned

Arctic Glacier Holdings, Inc.  
Corporate credit rating   B-/Stable/-- 

Arctic Glacier U.S.A., Inc.
US$25 mil. sec revolver   B            
  Recovery rating         2            
US$200 mil. secured 
  term loan               B            
   Recovery rating        2            


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

