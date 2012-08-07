TEXT-Fitch rates Lodi PFA's lease revs 'AA-'

Aug 7 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following rating to Lodi Public Financing Authority, California's (the authority) bonds as follows: --$17.9 million 2012 Refunding Lease Revenue Bonds (LRBs) 'AA-'. The bonds will sell via negotiated sale on or about August 14. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings: City of Lodi, California (the city): --$21 million (2002 public improvement financing project) certificates of participation (COPs) series 2002 at 'AA-'; --Implied general obligation (GO) rating at 'AA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by lease payments from the city to the authority for use of various essential assets. The city has covenanted to budget and appropriate lease payments, subject to abatement, and payments are payable from any source of available funds to the city. The bonds do not include a debt service reserve. KEY RATING DRIVERS --GOOD FINANCIAL POSITION: The 'AA' implied GO rating reflects the city's solid financial position, including sound reserve levels, prudent structural spending reductions resulting in anticipated future balanced to surplus operations, recent pension reforms, and a strong board-approved minimum fund balance policy. The rating assumes the city will reach its reserve policy target over the next few years. An inability or unwillingness to make steady progress towards this goal may result in negative rating action. --ADEQUATE LEGAL PROVISIONS: The LRBs' one-notch distinction from the city's implied GO rating reflects the essential nature of the leased assets, overcollateralization, and adequate legal provisions including a covenant to budget and appropriate lease payments, two years of rental interruption insurance, and other standard insurance provisions. --RECENT ECONOMIC STABILIZATION: The city performed materially better than the region during the recession due to growth caps and the area's desirability. Nonetheless, Lodi was hard hit during the recession and has begun showing signs of economic stabilization, including significantly lower home foreclosure rates, home price stabilization, high yet falling unemployment, and the recent addition of major sales tax generators. --MODEST TAX BASE PRESSURES REMAIN: Substantial home price declines in recent years have caused AV to fall for four consecutive years. However, the city's longstanding growth cap limited construction during the housing boom, resulting in greater AV resilience than surrounding communities during the housing-led recession. Further, the most recent AV decline was much smaller than those of the last three years' and outperformed management's budgetary expectations. --SOUND DEBT PROFILE: The city's net debt burden is low, capital needs are manageable, and management has no plans for further debt issuances. However, principal amortizes slowly. CREDIT PROFILE The city of Lodi serves a population of 63,100 in the San Joaquin Valley, located about 34 miles south of Sacramento and 14 miles north of Stockton. The local economy is moderately concentrated in agriculture and food processing, although it also has large employers in the packaging, plastics manufacturing, and service industries. Further, the area's wine region and historic downtown district make the town more desirable as a tourist destination than much of the central valley. LOCAL ECONOMY CONTINUES TO STRUGGLE SOMEWHAT, BUT IS IMPROVING The City of Lodi implemented a residential growth cap in 1991 that caused subdued local population and housing growth compared to other portions of the Stockton region. As a result, the city's exposure to the housing-led recession was materially more manageable from an economic and revenue perspective than that of nearby communities. Although the local economy has outperformed the region, it nonetheless has struggled as compared to the state. Per capita incomes are at 104% of regional, but just 81% of state-wide levels. May unemployment was high at 11%, but has improved from 12.2% in the prior year. The improvement stems from a robust 4.3% year over year expansion in the employment base, offset somewhat by a 2.8% labor force expansion. By comparison, the county and state unemployment rates are 14.5% and 10.4%, respectively. New city employers include recently built Home Depot and Costco stores, which have resulted in significant sales tax revenue improvements after a dip caused by general recessionary pressures and the loss of auto dealers. Also, Blue Shield, the city's fourth largest employer, recently expanded its regional administrative office, and a $455 million power plant is under construction with 800 related construction jobs over the following two years. TAX BASE TENTATIVELY STABILIZING The city's tax base fell a significant cumulative 9.8% between fiscal years 2010 - 2012, with fiscal 2012 registering a moderate 4.2% loss. The county assessor has announced that fiscal 2013 AV will fall by just .16%, significantly outperforming the budgetary loss estimate of 2%. The improved AV performance likely reflects a degree of house price stabilization seen over the past two years following severe valuation losses from peak levels. Other signs of housing market stabilization include a significant reduction of city foreclosure rates. University Forecast Associates projects substantial home price increases in the Stockton region over the next five years, though Fitch does not assume such outperformance in its credit review. The tax base is well diversified among its top 10 payers, which make up 11.5% of the city's $4.7 billion AV. The top payers are Lodi Memorial Hospital (3.1% of AV, health care), General Mills (2.8%, cereals and food mix processing), and Pacific Coast Producers (1.7%, cannery). Although the tax base is not concentrated in any single entity, the tax and employment bases are exposed to above average concentration within the agricultural sector. PRUDENT MANAGEMENT PRACTISES RESULT IN SOUND FINANCIAL OPERATIONS The city's growth cap somewhat mitigated the revenue effects of the housing-led recession, while management prudently enacted expenditure reductions and pension reforms that look to have stabilized financial operations at sound levels. Audited general fund operations in fiscal 2011 resulted in a $1.9 million operating surplus (after transfers), equal to 4.6% of spending, raising the total and unrestricted (committed, assigned and unassigned) general fund balances to solid levels of $6.1 million (15.3% of expenditures and transfers out) and $5.8 million (14.4%), respectively. Management had budgeted for nearly break even operations in fiscal 2011 and attributed the positive performance to $600,000 of miscellaneous one-time revenues and savings from vacant positions and service and supply cuts. City management decided to spend the majority of the fiscal 2011 surplus on certain one-time items in fiscal 2012, including a $600,000 reduction of the city's accumulated compensatory time liability, a $650,000 write-off of an uncollectible redevelopment agency receivable, and $640,000 for capital purchases. As a result, management estimates that fiscal 2012 general fund operations produced a $1.6 million deficit that will lower the unreserved fund balance to a still sound $4 million (9.3% of expenditures). Before consideration of these one-time expenditures, general fund operations in fiscal 2012 were structurally balanced. Balance was achieved by successful negotiation of labor concessions valued at $3 million in fiscal 2012. Prior concessions saved $2.3 million and $2.7 million in fiscal years 2010 and 2011, respectively. Concessions consisted of salary reductions and furloughs, while the city has also held a number of positions vacant. Fiscal 2013 operations are budgeted to break even, though AV outperformance may result in surplus. The budget includes a new $960,000 revenue source as the city has begun selling wastewater to a newly constructed power plant, per a 31 year agreement, with a 50 year option, which includes CPI escalators. This revenue source offsets moderate budgeted declines in the city's sales and property taxes. Because the assessor announced a .16% AV decline versus a budgeted 2% loss, property taxes are now estimated to be $147,000 higher than budgeted. For fiscal 2013 the city settled contracts with each of its eight labor unions whose contracts had expired on terms that will structurally reduce costs. Provisions include employees paying their full share of pension costs which had been fully paid for by the city, a second retirement system tier for new employees, and a cap on city-paid health care expenses. Some provisions are not fully phased in until fiscal 2014, but ongoing savings beginning in fiscal 2013 are estimated at $1.7 million. A STRONG FUND BALANCE POLICY The City Council took the prudent step in 2010 of adopting a strong fund balance policy requiring economic and catastrophic reserves in the general fund, each valued at 8% of revenues. To date, the economic reserve is fully funded, and management plans to fund the catastrophic reserve over the next few years with future operating surpluses. Fitch views as positive the city's financial management practices in view of the fund balance policy and actions taken over the last several years to deal with recessionary revenue pressures using a combination of one-time and structural cost-cutting measures. Fitch would re-evaluate the strength of the policy and its positive impact on the rating if management were to fail to make expected progress in funding the catastrophic reserve. PENSION, OPEB PROGRAMS CURRENTLY MANAGEABLE The city participates in two CalPERS pension plans and is required to pay 100% of actuarially required payments. The safety and miscellaneous plans were adequately funded as of June 30, 2010 (the most recent actuarial valuation provided) at 76% and 86%, respectively. When Fitch adjusts the discount rate to a standardized 7%, the funded ratios fall to 71% and 79%, respectively. Poor investment returns in recent years and CalPERs' decision to lower the plans' discount rates to 7.5% from 7.75% likely will cause actuarial funding levels to fall in future valuations. As mentioned above, the city recently enacted pension reforms that should help offset future pension cost increases. The city additionally provides other post-employment benefits (OPEB). The city contributes the minimum allowable amount under CalPERS to retirees, with the retirees contributing any premium amounts in excess of the city contribution. Additionally, a closed group of employees receive additional benefits. The city funds these costs on a pay-as-you-go basis and contributed a manageable $700,000 in fiscal 2012. SOUND LEGAL PROVISIONS, DEBT PROFILE The 2012 refunding lease revenue bonds (LRBs) will be issued to defease the city's 2002 certificates of participation (COPs) for present value savings. The refunding will also allow the city to release the 2002 COPs' debt service reserve fund (DSRF), valued at $1.7 million, to reduce the principal amount of the refunding bonds. The refunding structure lowers debt service payments from fiscal years 2013 - 2017, and the city plans to use the savings to fund the reconstruction of a fire station. Fitch does not view negatively the release of the DSRF and reduced near-term principal payments because the savings will be used to reduce other capital costs rather than offsetting operating spending. The LRBs contain an adequate legal structure, including a standard lease-lease back provision and a covenant to budget and appropriate lease payments from the city to the authority for use of two essential assets, subject to abatement. The assets include a public safety complex built in 2003 that includes a police department, the Lodi City Jail, and space rented by the state for a Superior Court branch. The other leased asset is Carnegie Forum, a building adjacent to City Hall that houses the Council Chambers, conference rooms, and administrative offices. The insured value of the two buildings is in excess of $20 million, thus somewhat overcollateralizing the bonds, with a par value of $17.9 million. Insurance provisions are standard for California lease debt, with two years or rental interruption insurance, general liability and casualty insurance, and title insurance. The structure does not include a debt service reserve requirement; however, at the 'AA-' rating level Fitch does not apply a related rating distinction. The city's debt profile is sound. Direct and overlapping debt levels are low at $1,603 per capita, or 2.2% of AV. Non-enterprise capital needs are manageable, consisting of a single fire station that will need to be rebuilt or replaced. Management believes that cash on hand and savings from this refunding will provide for the full costs of such a project with no intent to issue any further debt. As such, debt levels ought to remain both low and manageable moving forward. Debt amortization is slow, with just 33% of principal retired in 10 years. However, this credit weakness is mitigated somewhat by the city's minimal capital needs and low debt levels. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, Zillow.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011); --'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria