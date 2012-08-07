FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Cornerstone Healthcare Group Holding 'B'
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 6:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Cornerstone Healthcare Group Holding 'B'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview
     -- Dallas, Texas-based long-term acute care hospital operator Cornerstone 
Healthcare Group Holding Inc. will issue a new term loan facility.
     -- Cornerstone will use proceeds from the term loan to refinance its 
existing debt and boost its cash reserves. 
     -- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to Cornerstone, and 
our 'B' issue rating to the credit facilities, with a recovery rating of '3'.
     -- Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Cornerstone 
will continue to seek acquisition opportunities and that weak reimbursement 
trends will constrain profitability. 
Rating Action
On Aug. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate 
credit rating to Dallas, Texas-based Cornerstone Healthcare Group Holding Inc. 
Our rating outlook on the company is stable.

We also assigned the company's $150 million term loan credit facility due 2015 
our issue-level rating of 'B' (the same our 'B' corporate credit rating) with 
a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 
70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.
Rationale
The ratings reflect our assessment of Cornerstone's business risk profile as 
"vulnerable" and the financial risk profile as "aggressive," according to our 
criteria. We expect Cornerstone to remain subject to significant reimbursement 
risk, particularly from the government, because Medicare provides about 
three-quarters of the company's total revenues. While Medicare spending for 
long-term acute care hospitals (LTACs) will rise by 1.9% in 2012, we expect 
rates to be reduced by a three-year phase-in of a 3.75% budget neutrality 
adjustment. We expect Cornerstone to counteract this rate cut by trying to 
increase its commercial insurance patient base and pursue higher commercial 
insurance contract rates. We expect Cornerstone's total revenue to increase by 
about 10% in 2012. We expect small, single-digit increases in both patient 
days and rates to drive an estimated 4% organic growth rate supplemented by 
about 5% additional beds due to acquisitions. Possible acquisition activity 
could drive a revenue increase of over 30% in 2013. We expect Cornerstone's 
EBITDA margin at the end of 2012 to be about 20%. 

Cornerstone's financial risk profile is "aggressive," reflected in our 
estimated debt to EBITDA of about 4.3x in 2012: We expect it to remain at or 
above 4x in 2013. We expect a margin decline in 2013 from expected acquisition 
activity. We expect Cornerstone to generate about $15 million to $20 million 
of discretionary cash flow in 2012. We do not believe there will be any 
dividend activity over the next two years, because we expect growth to be the 
top priority.  

Cornerstone's business risk profile is "vulnerable" because of reimbursement 
risk, its narrow focus in one subsector, and a small portfolio that relies on 
few facilities for a disproportionally large percentage of its profitability. 
Government reimbursement risk is the single most significant key credit factor 
defining the vulnerable business risk, because Cornerstone relies on Medicare 
for about 75% of total revenues. We also view longer-term risks of the LTAC 
sector as a key credit factor because of the lack of clarity about the LTAC 
hospital subsector, particularly in the absence of Medicare patient criteria. 

Liquidity
Cornerstone's liquidity is adequate for its needs. We expect sources of cash 
to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Relevant aspects of Cornerstone's 
liquidity are: 
     -- We expect coverage of uses to exceed 1.5x for the next two years; this 
could change if unexpected reimbursement or regulatory developments cause pro 
forma EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO) to fall below our expectations.
     -- Sources include about $40 million funds from operations in 2013.
     -- We expect a cash reserve cushion of at least $30 million to provide 
enough liquidity to compensate for Cornerstone's lack of a revolving credit 
facility.
     -- We expect net sources to be positive even if EBITDA declines 15%.
     -- Significant uses include working capital needs on acquisitions and 
capital expenditures.
     -- We do not expect any significant debt maturities until 2015 when the 
new term loan will mature.

Recovery analysis
Our rating on Cornerstone's term loan is 'B' (the same as the corporate credit 
rating on Cornerstone) and a recovery rating of '3', indicating our 
expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment 
default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on 
Cornerstone, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.)

Outlook
Our rating outlook on Cornerstone is stable, reflecting our view that 
reimbursement constraints and likely growth investments will result in little, 
if any, change in the credit profile in the next 18 months to two years. We 
believe Cornerstone will remain focused primarily on LTACs, so the key credit 
factors that define our view of its vulnerable business risk profile are 
unlikely to change. We also believe modest acquisition activity will keep 
leverage at or above 4x. However, if Cornerstone unexpectedly increases 
earnings by a very favorable acquisition, or through some highly unlikely 
positive change in reimbursement or payor mix that drives the EBITDA margin up 
about 300 basis points higher than our estimate, and debt to EBITDA falls 
below 4x and funds from operations to debt approaches 20%, we could raise our 
rating. We also need to believe Cornerstone is committed to that leverage 
level. Conversely, if reimbursement is far weaker than we expect, if there is 
some adverse regulatory change, or an unexpected decline in patient volume 
that causes its EBITDA margin to fall about 300 basis points, increasing 
leverage to about 5x and eliminate discretionary cash flow, we could lower our 
rating.  

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Cornerstone Healthcare Group Holding, Inc.
New Rating

Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        

Senior Secured
  $150 mil term loan bank ln due 2015  B                  
  Recovery Rating                      3                  

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.