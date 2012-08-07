TEXT-S&P assigns Time Warner Cable debentures 'BBB' rating

Aug 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB' issue-level rating to New York City-based Time Warner Cable Inc.'s (TWC) new senior unsecured debentures due 2042. The debentures are a drawdown from a universal shelf registration. Other ratings, including the 'BBB/A-2' corporate credit rating and the stable rating outlook, are not affected by the new issuance. TWC had about $27 billion of debt as of June 30, 2012, as well as $3.2 billion in cash (prior to the repayment of $1.5 billion in debt maturities on July 2, 2012). Following the proposed debt issuance, we expect cash balances to remain high over the near term, with a significant portion to be used to address future debt maturities. The company has $350 million of remaining debt maturities in October 2012, $1.5 billion in 2013, and $1.75 billion in 2014. Our ratings on TWC continue to reflect a "strong" business risk profile, underpinned by its position as the second-largest U.S. cable operator; solid free operating cash flow generation which we expect to be at least in the mid- to upper-$2 billion area in 2012; and a robust, high-bandwidth network. The rating does recognize that the company's traditional pay-TV business is mature, and we expect TWC to continue to experience low- to mid-single-digit basic subscriber losses to the two satellite competitors and to Verizon's and AT&T's respective FiOS and U-verse video services. Importantly, both the rating and the stable outlook anticipate that TWC will maintain debt leverage of no more than the 3.25x metric we view as commensurate with the rating. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the full analysis on TWC, published Feb. 8, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies' Maturities Are Manageable, But Lower-Rated Issuers Face Some Liquidity Challenges, July 23, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, July 13, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Ratings Should Be Stable Overall During Weak Economic Recovery, July 13, 2012 -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012 -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 2012 -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 RATINGS LIST Time Warner Cable Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 New Ratings Time Warner Cable Inc. Senior Unsecured Debentures due 2042 BBB Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.