TEXT-S&P: rating on Gaylord Entertainment not affected

Aug 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its corporate credit rating on Nashville, Tenn.-based Gaylord Entertainment Co. (B+/Stable/--) is not currently affected by Gaylord's agreement to repurchase five million shares of common stock from TRT Holdings Inc. for $185 million. Gaylord funded the purchase price with borrowings under its existing $925 million credit facility, which had approximately $362 million of availability at June 30, 2012. In addition, Gaylord agreed to file a registration statement for an underwritten offering of TRT Holdings' remaining approximately 5.6 million shares of Gaylord common stock, which would allow TRT Holdings the opportunity to exit the remainder of its position. As part of the repurchase agreement, TRT Holdings has agreed to vote all of its remaining shares in favor of the proposals to be presented at the special meeting of Gaylord's stockholders in connection with Gaylord's plan to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT). In May 2012, Gaylord announced an agreement to sell the Gaylord Hotels brand and management rights for its four Gaylord-branded hotels to Marriott International Inc. Gaylord will continue to own its hotel properties and other businesses, and will reorganize and elect to be treated as a REIT effective Jan. 1, 2013. Our previous base-case expectations for Gaylord were for leverage to improve to around 5x and EBITDA coverage of interest expense to improve to around 3x in 2012. After factoring in the repurchase of TRT Holdings' shares, we currently expect leverage to be in the high-5x area and interest coverage to improve to around 3x at the end of 2012--credit measures that are still in line with our current rating. Our credit-measure thresholds for Gaylord at the current rating are for leverage under 6x and coverage of interest expense above 2x. Once Gaylord reorganizes as a REIT, it will begin paying 90% of its pre-tax income as a common dividend, restricting its ability to use free cash flow to reduce leverage and acquire hotels. We expect Gaylord largely will use some combination of debt and equity issuance in future periods to potentially acquire hotels. Somewhat mitigating this risk factor, Gaylord has also said it will no longer view large-scale development as a growth strategy because of its anticipated REIT status. Although we believe Gaylord is likely to use debt capacity to pursue hotel acquisitions in future periods, we expect it to maintain credit measures in line with our rating.