#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 7:41 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P assigns Innovation Ventures 'B-' ratings

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview
     -- Innovation Ventures LLC is issuing $450 million in new debt for 
general corporate purposes and has increased the amount of the transaction 
from the $400 million it had previously proposed. The uses of net proceeds are 
subject to the sole discretion of the chief financial officer.
     -- The company has suggested that one-half of these funds will serve to 
build a manufacturing plant and support new product development, and that the 
remaining half will fund international expansion and acquisitions.
     -- We are assigning a 'B-' corporate credit rating to the company and a 
'B-' issue-level rating and a '3' recovery rating to the company's proposed 
$450 million senior secured notes maturing 2019.
     -- Our stable outlook incorporates our view that credit metrics will 
remain relatively stable over the next year and that the company will continue 
to grow in the nutritional supplements category.

Rating Action
On Aug. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' 
corporate credit rating to Farmington Hills, Mich.-based Innovation Ventures 
LLC. The outlook is stable.

We also assigned a 'B-' issue-level rating to the company's $450 million 
senior secured notes due 2019. The notes will be issued under Rule 144a with 
registration rights. The recovery rating on this debt is '3', indicating our 
expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment 
default. The company has increased the amount of debt issuance--it had 
previously proposed $400 million in new debt.

The company will use one-half of the proceeds to build a manufacturing plant 
and support new product development, and the remaining half will fund 
international expansion and acquisitions, which are currently unspecified.

Rationale
The ratings on Innovation Ventures reflect our view that it has a "highly 
leveraged" financial risk profile. The company's very aggressive financial 
policy and that Innovation Ventures' ownership is highly concentrated with the 
founder and CEO constrain our financial risk assessment. Directly and 
indirectly he controls a supermajority of the equity capital and has the 
primary discretion over financial policy decisions. In these circumstances, we 
assess whether there are key individuals capably engaged in risk oversight on 
behalf of debtholders who have the authority to question and challenge the 
controlling owner. This is critical in cases where the use of the proceeds of 
the debt is yet to be decided. Although we do not question the depth and 
experience of the management team, we do not see them as a counterbalance to 
the CEO's authority and decisionmaking power. In addition, his own importance 
to the growth and success of the business, demonstrated since the launch of 
Innovation Ventures, constitutes a high level of "key man" risk for investors 
in this issuer and its securities. 

Management has a history of distributing large dividends to its shareholders, 
with more than $225 million paid in each of the past two years. We believe 
this trend will continue. The company is able to distribute dividends provided 
that the bond covenant calculation for leverage is below 2x. 

Although credit metrics are strong for the indicative ratios for a "highly 
leveraged" financial descriptor, which includes leverage above 5x, we believe 
the company's very aggressive financial policy supports the "highly leveraged" 
designation. 

Our "vulnerable" business risk assessment considers the company's narrow 
product and brand focus, its participation in the fragmented and highly 
competitive beverage industry (with a concentration in energy shots), and 
limited brand and geographic diversity. It is our opinion that the intrinsic 
risks associated with the nutritional supplements industry are related to 
product liability, and that negative publicity surrounding the safety of such 
products may affect the company's sales volumes, particularly given the fact 
that Innovation Ventures only sells one product--energy shots in various 
flavors--with a leading market share in the U.S. 

The company also faces potential increasing competition from many larger 
vitamin, mineral, and health supplement (VMHS) players, and we expect the 
company to respond by expanding into other energy drink and nutritional 
supplement categories.

We have also factored into our business risk assessment the company's high 
degree of key man risk at the management, ownership, and decision rights 
levels. 

We expect credit measures to remain fairly stable relative to pro forma 
metrics. This expectation is based on the following key outcomes of our 
forecast:
     -- A pro forma 2012 and full-year 2013 adjusted leverage ratio in 
themid-1x-area;
     -- Pro forma 2012 and full-year 2013 EBITDA coverage of interest in the 
mid- to high-single-digit area; and
     -- Pro forma 2012 and full-year 2013 funds from operations (FFO) to total 
debt in the 30% area.

The assumptions in our forecast for operational performance include:
     -- Revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage area in 2012 and the 
20% area in 2013, primarily as a result of volume expansion (versus price). We 
expect this to result from growth of the supplement subsector of the VMHS 
industry, from increased popularity of caffeinated energy products, and from 
the success of the company's sampling program and continued retail 
penetration. We believe organic growth in international markets will be modest 
over this forecast period. New product launches, in our view, will contribute 
moderately to revenue growth.
     -- Meaningful EBITDA margin compression from higher spending on 
advertising to support new products, marketing against intense competition, 
and increasing retail distribution channels.
     -- Dividend payouts of more than $150 million annually. Based on the 
terms of the offering memorandum, dividend distributions are limited to $100 
million through Jan. 1, 2013; however, subsequent to that date, dividend 
payouts are unlimited provided that leverage, per the bond covenant 
calculation, is below 2x. If leverage is between 2x and 4x, dividend 
distributions are subject to a net income builder calculation. In our 
forecast, the company's leverage will remain below 2x over the next two years, 
and therefore dividend distributions may exceed the recent pattern of 
approximately $225 million in each of the past two years.

The company is private and does not publicly disclose its financials.

Liquidity
We view Innovation Ventures' liquidity as "adequate" and expect the company's 
sources to be greater than its uses over the next 12 months. Based on our 
forecast for 2012, and in accordance with key quantitative measures, relevant 
aspects of the company's liquidity include the following observations and 
assumptions:
     -- We expect coverage of uses by sources to be in excess of 1.2x for the 
next 12 months.
     -- We expect sources would exceed uses even with a 20% drop in EBITDA.
     -- The existing $60 million revolver will be terminated upon issuance of 
the proposed notes. The notes are subject to negative covenants; financial 
covenants are not applicable.
     -- There are no near-term maturities.
     -- Capital spending of approximately $40 million in 2012 and 2013 because 
of the construction of a new manufacturing facility; thereafter, we expect 
capital expenditures to stabilize at approximately $10 million annually. 
     -- Dividend activity of at least $150 million annually.
     -- We expect the company to generate about $100 million of free cash flow 
in 2012 and $80 million in 2013. After the transaction the company will not 
have a revolver.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 
Innovation Ventures to be published following this report.

Outlook
The outlook is stable. We expect Innovation Ventures' operating performance 
and key credit measures to be relatively steady following the proposed notes 
issuance. 

We could consider a downgrade if the company were to engage in an even more 
aggressive financial policy, specifically debt-financed shareholder dividends 
to the detriment of reinvesting in the longer term growth of the business. 
Given the company's product concentration, in the event of negative 
publicity--perhaps coupled with a product recall--and a resulting compromise 
of operational performance (including an EBITDA decline of more than 30%), we 
could also consider a downgrade.

Although less likely over the next 12 months, we could consider an upgrade if 
the company were to strengthen its financial profile, specifically its 
governance, through the institution of a board of directors such that policy 
decisions would no longer be limited to the sole discretion of one party.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Personal Care, Consumer Services, Apparel, And 
Tobacco Companies, Strongest To Weakest, July 24, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
New Ratings

Innovation Ventures LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating                  B-/Stable/--       

Innovation Ventures LLC
Innovation Ventures Finance Corp.
 Senior Secured
  US$450 mil  9.50% sr secd nts due 2019  B- 
   Recovery Rating                        3             

 

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

