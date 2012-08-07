FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates NAB Holdings 'BB-'
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 7:46 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates NAB Holdings 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview
     -- We are assigning our 'BB-' corporate credit rating to U.S. merchant 
acquirer and payment processor NAB Holdings.
     -- We are also assigning a 'BB+' rating to the company's proposed $160 
million first-lien senior secured credit facility.
     -- The company used the majority of the proceeds from the proposed debt 
to make a shareholder distribution, and used the remaining funds primarily to 
refinance existing promissory notes and lines of credit.
     -- The stable outlook reflects the company's strong revenue growth 
trends, consistent profit margins, and positive free operating cash flow in a 
highly competitive industry.

Rating Action
On Aug. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' 
corporate credit rating to Troy, Mich.-based NAB Holdings LLC, the indirect 
parent of the primary operating company North American Bancard LLC. The 
outlook is stable. 

At the same time, we assigned our 'BB+' issue-level rating and '1' recovery 
rating to the company's proposed $160 million first-lien senior secured credit 
facility, consisting of a $10 million revolver and $150 million term loan. The 
'1' recovery rating indicates our expectation for very high (90%-100%) 
recovery in the event of a payment default. 

Rationale
Our ratings on NAB reflect its "weak" business risk profile due to modest 
scale and market position in a highly competitive industry, and its 
"significant" financial risk profile. However, the company has a strong growth 
trajectory, supported by good secular growth trends, consistent profitability, 
and positive free cash flow.  

Founded in 1992, NAB is a U.S. merchant acquirer focused primarily on 
small-to-midsized businesses (SMBs). According to the "Nilson Report" (Issue 
990, March 2012), NAB was the 30th-largest U.S. merchant acquirer ranked on a 
dollar volume basis. The company provides end-to-end payment processing 
services for credit, debit, and prepaid cards, EBT, ATM, and online 
transactions, along with customer service and back-office support services, 
such as fraud detection, reporting, and chargeback systems, to merchants. The 
majority of the company's merchant relationships are sourced through 
independent sales organizations (ISOs), but it also has a direct sales force 
and corporate partnerships. The processing of merchant transactions is 
outsourced to a select number of payment processors.  

NAB's services and sales channels are fairly standard among its competitors 
and the company attempts to differentiate itself by providing free point of 
sale (POS) terminals to merchants, customizable Web user interfaces for 
merchants and ISOs, marketing services for ISOs, and free proprietary mobile 
card readers and applications (PayAnywhere/Phone Swipe). The mobile card 
reader market is in its infancy and already has a formidable host of 
competitors, but it is quickly becoming a fast-growing, profitable vertical 
for the company.

We characterize NAB's business risk profile as weak. Although we believe that 
the company is a second-tier merchant acquirer lacking significant operating 
scale, it has seen strong top-line growth (albeit from a low base) over the 
past five years, with a compound annual revenue growth rate above 25%. The 
company closed 2011 with gross revenue of about $375 million. NAB has achieved 
its growth primarily by focusing on increasing its ISO relationships and thus 
merchant count and transaction volume, and to a lesser extent, by adding 
vertical-oriented brands (Point&Pay and Humboldt merchant services) and new 
products (PayAnywhere/Phone Swipe).  

Also, we believe that the company's attrition rate has been slightly below 
that of SMB industry averages. However, we believe that revenue growth will 
taper off to the low-teen percent range over the next couple of years, given 
the company's growing revenue base; intensifying competition, including 
potential new market entrants; and a slowdown in the growth of suitable, 
prospective ISO relationships. 

NAB's profitability, measured using gross revenue, is in line with that of 
other SMB acquirers. EBITDA margins have consistently been in the mid-teens 
for the past few years, demonstrating the company's ability to balance growth 
with ongoing business investment and attrition. Overall, though, we believe 
that the company has lower margins than the larger more diversified industry 
players who possess front- and back-end processing infrastructure. The company 
recently renegotiated its processing agreement with its biggest outsourcer, 
which should provide for incremental margin improvement. Also, the enactment 
of the Durbin Amendment--which capped the interchange fee on debit 
transactions--should provide the company with a temporary margin benefit. 
However, we believe that the company will reinvest a majority of these cost 
savings into new product development and sales initiatives.

We view NAB's financial risk profile as significant. Standard & Poor's 
adjusted debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases) at fiscal year-end 
2011 pro forma for the proposed transaction is 2.6x. Pro forma funds from 
operations (FFO) to debt is around 26%. Furthermore, the company does not 
require much working capital to fund its growth and capital expenditures are 
relatively low. These metrics provide key support for the rating. However, the 
company has no history of operating its business with material amounts of debt 
in the capital structure, amortization requirements will be meaningful, and it 
has used free cash flow to make acquisitions (close to $10 million a year on 
average) for the past few years. We expect that the company will continue to 
yield solid free cash flow and maintain leverage at or below the low-3x area 
over the near term, but incremental debt capacity is limited given the small 
EBITDA base.  

Liquidity
We classify NAB's liquidity as "adequate" (as defined in our criteria). Cash 
sources should cover uses by a wide margin over the next 12-24 months. We 
believe that the company would maintain adequate liquidity, even after 
factoring in $15 million of hypothetical acquisitions a year, and with a 
moderate decline in EBITDA. However, given its modest scale, we believe that 
it would be unable to withstand low-probability, high-impact events (such as a 
spike in attrition or theft of customer data). Furthermore, the company has 
new and untested banking relationships. 

Cash sources included about $7 million of cash pro forma for the transaction, 
expected annual FFO in the $40 million area, and full availability under the 
new $10 million revolver. Normal annual cash outlays should be limited to 
about $5 million of capital expenditures, minimal working capital 
requirements, and an increasing mandatory amortization schedule (5% of 
original principal in years one and two, 7.5% in years three and four, and 10% 
in years five and six).

Financial flexibility should be further enhanced by the initially wide 
covenant cushions under the financial maintenance covenants: a maximum total 
leverage ratio and a minimum interest coverage ratio. Debt in the covenant 
calculation will be reduced by a portion of unrestricted cash on the balance 
sheet.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on NAB, 
published April 6, 2012 on RatingsDirect.

Outlook
Our outlook on NAB is stable, supported by the company's strong revenue growth 
trends, consistent profit margins, and positive free operating cash flow even 
through the recent recession, and leverage currently low for the rating. The 
company's modest position in the highly competitive payments processing 
industry and its lack of a track record of managing the business with material 
amounts of debt in the capital structure limit a possible upgrade over the 
near term. 

We could lower the rating to 'B+' if leverage is sustained at or above 4x as a 
result of additional debt-funded dividends or acquisitions, or increased 
competition leading to higher merchant attrition and pricing pressure and a 
drop in margins of over 500 basis points. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Industry Economic Outlook: Despite Economic Headwinds, Global 
Technology Shows Balanced Ratings Trend, July 9, 2012
     -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, June 
29, 2012
     -- Performance For U.S. Semiconductor Equipment Makers Has Been Volatile, 
But Ratings Remain Stable, June 11, 2012
     -- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry 
Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global 
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

New Ratings

NAB Holdings LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Stable/--      

NAB Holdings LLC
 Senior Secured                                        
  US$10 mil revolver bank ln due 2018   BB+                  
   Recovery Rating                      1                  
  US$150 mil term bank ln due 2018      BB+ 
   Recovery Rating                      1                  


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.