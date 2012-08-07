TEXT-S&P assigns Connolly 'B' corporate credit rating

Overview -- Private equity sponsor Advent International Corp. is acquiring U.S.-based recovery audit services provider Connolly LLC in a leveraged buyout. The company is financing the transaction with $370 million of debt and $363 million of additional equity. -- We are assigning a 'B' corporate credit rating to Connolly. -- In addition, we are assigning a 'B' issue rating to the company's proposed senior secured revolving credit facility and senior secured first-lien term loan, with a recovery rating of '3'. We are also assigning a 'CCC+' issue rating to the senior secured second-lien loan, with a recovery rating of '6'. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that credit protection measures will remain within the indicative ratios for a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile over the next 12 months, despite some debt pay-down and improvement in operating performance. Rating Action On Aug. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to Atlanta-based Connolly LLC. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue-level rating to Connolly's proposed $30 million senior secured revolving credit facility and $240 million senior secured first-lien loan. The recovery rating is '3', reflecting our expectations of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for lenders in case of a payment default. We also assigned our 'CCC+' issue-level rating to the company's $130 million senior secured second-lien term loan. The recovery rating is '6', reflecting our expectations of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for lenders in case of a payment default. Rationale The ratings on Connolly reflect our view that the company has a "highly leveraged" financial profile. Our financial risk assessment incorporates our view that, following the leveraged buyout (LBO), the debt burden will remain high and the sponsor will likely influence financial governance. We view the company's financial policy as aggressive and acquisitions as likely in the future. Further, the company has weak asset protection. Because of recent growth trends, we expect Connolly's credit measures will improve moderately over the next 12 months, but remain weak and in line with our indicative ratios for a "highly leveraged" financial risk descriptor (adjusted leverage above 5x and a funds from operations to total debt ratio below 12%). Connolly LLC is a private company and does not publicly disclose its financials. After the transaction, the sponsor will hold significant majority ownership of the company and control the board; the Connolly family will retain a partial ownership interest. We expect Connolly to opportunistically pursue acquisitions of small niche competitors, funded through a combination of internally generated cash flow and perhaps additional debt. In our forecast, we assume the company will not engage in voluntary debt repayment beyond the excess cash flow sweep and that no dividend payments will be made until leverage is reduced to 3.75x, per the restrictions of the credit agreement. If the company is successful at increasing the size of its health care business--which we view as the single segment with meaningful growth potential--leverage could decline below 6.0x in 2013, and the ratio of EBITDA to interest could strengthen to about 2.0x. Our forecast for credit metrics at year-end 2012 is as follows: -- Adjusted total debt to EBITDA very high, in the mid-6x area. -- EBITDA coverage of interest thin at less than 2.0x. -- The ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the high-single-digit percent area. Our forecast for the company's operating performance is as follows: -- Over 25% revenue growth from increasing volume in the government health care subsegment in 2012, and mid-single-digit percent growth in 2013; -- EBITDA margin expansion over 100 basis points (bps) as a result of a further mix shift towards the higher-margin health care segment in 2012 and through 2013; and -- Minimal capital expenditures (approximately $3 million) because the business has low capital needs. Connolly has grown rapidly because of the recent expansion of the government health care Recovery Audit Contractor (RAC) program. It is too soon to determine whether the company can sustain and manage double-digit growth. Connolly provides technology-enabled recovery audit services, including coordination of benefits, contract auditing, and medical chart review for health care customers. The company has two primary business segments, each contributing to roughly half of total revenues: health care and retail. In the health care segment, Connolly serves both commercial clients (such as health insurance providers) and the government (through the RAC program). Concentration among retail and commercial health care clients is moderate (in the low-to-mid double-digit percent area), and the government currently accounts for a small percentage of total revenues. We forecast this subsegment to increasingly contribute to total sales in 2012, in part based on our expectations for industry growth as well as the government's incentive to recover erroneous payments. Our "weak" business risk assessment incorporates our view that the company operates within a narrow business niche, revenue generation relies on contract renewal and favorable fee negotiation in a competitive landscape, and meaningful organic growth is largely dependent on success of the government health care segment. Connolly benefits from its established technological standing, intellectual property with respect to error-detecting algorithms, operating efficiency, and profitability in our assessment. The company's moderate customer concentration in combination with its small size and high leverage could make credit metrics deteriorate significantly with the loss of a key customer. Should the government discontinue the RAC program or choose another contractor for the Southeast region presently assigned to Connolly, the company's revenue generation would be compromised. However, in our view, switching costs could be a deterrent. The primary switching cost is the delay in clients' ability to recover payment errors; Connolly has created some barriers to entry because it owns the rights to all the algorithms it has developed for the health care segment. A more likely compromise to revenue generation would result from fee compression. We expect fees to be renegotiated next year. Significantly lower fees would be only partially offset by increased volumes from the RAC program. We view increased billing sophistication by current and potential clients (specifically with regard to a reduction in erroneous payments at the front end) as a risk to Connolly. However, we view the impact as minimal over the next 12 months because such information technology development would require time to ramp up. Technology may fuel increased competition, either among existing outsourced audit service providers or between these providers and their clients' own in-house audit departments. Because in-sourcing recovery services require significant investment, we expect the trend toward outsourcing to continue. Connolly's profitability has solidly improved during the past three years due to its flexible cost structure and recent mix shift to the higher margin health care segment. Connolly benefits from its algorithm-development capability as well as its rights to predeveloped error detecting concepts, lending it high operating efficiency. We project the company to continue operating at high efficiency and modestly expand its profit margins over the next 12 months. Connolly has "key man" risk with respect to senior management, upon whom we believe success of the business model is dependent. Post-LBO, we expect key management to remain with the company. Liquidity We view Connolly's liquidity as "adequate," with sources of cash that are likely to exceed uses for the next 12 months. Cash sources include excess cash, funds from operations, and availability under the $30 million revolving credit facility. Cash uses include capital expenditures, working capital, dividends, and potential acquisitions. Our assessment of Connolly's liquidity incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and factors: -- Sources of liquidity exceed the uses of cash by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months; however, our qualitative assessment limits Connolly's liquidity to the "adequate" category. -- We estimate net sources will remain positive, even with an EBITDA decline of greater than 20%. -- Debt maturities are favorable, with no debt maturities until 2017. The credit facilities require compliance with a maximum total leverage ratio, net of cash not to exceed $20 million. First-lien covenant levels will be set to reflect minimum 30% cushions to cash flow used in the covenant calculation. Second-lien covenant levels will be set to reflect an additional 10% cushion. We expect the company to generate positive free operating cash flow over the next two years, which it will largely use to pay down debt. The company will have a $30 million revolving credit facility, which we expect to be unfunded at closing. We expect the company to fund its modest capital expenditures of $2.5 million-$3.0 million per year (primarily for investments in advanced technology and data storing capacity) with internally generated cash. Connolly has minimal working capital needs. Recovery analysis For a complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Connolly LLC, to be published on RatingsDirect following the publication of this report. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that Connolly will continue to increase revenues through its health care businesses and that its margins will remain at least at current levels. We expect Connolly's credit metrics to strengthen because of a combination of growth and debt pay-down, but will remain in line with indicative ratios for a "highly leveraged" financial profile and "weak" business risk profile over the next 12 months. We could consider a downgrade if any threat to the company's business were to materialize, such as greater-than-expected fee compression or the loss of key contracts; if the company were to experience negative free operating cash flow; or if EBITDA interest coverage were to decline below 1.5x. For this to occur, EBITDA would need to decline by 10%. Although not likely over the next 12 months, we could consider an upgrade if the company were to improve leverage to the 4x area, perhaps through increased revenue generation with either improved volume of audited contracts or favorable fee renegotiation, leading to an EBITDA benefit of over $30 million. Alternatively, the company could reach this leverage ratio, at current EBITDA level, by repaying over $120 million of debt. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Rating; Outlook Action Connolly LLC Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- New Ratings Connolly LLC Senior Secured US$30 mil revolver bank loan due 2017 B Recovery Rating 3 US$240 mil first-lien term loan due 2018 B Recovery Rating 3 US$130 mil second-lien term loan due 2019 CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.