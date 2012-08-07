FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates NGPL PipeCo term loan 'B+'
August 7, 2012 / 8:25 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates NGPL PipeCo term loan 'B+'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B+'
issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to U.S. natural gas pipeline company
NGPL PipeCo LLC's $700 million senior secured term loan due 2017. The '3'
recovery rating indicates that lenders can expect meaningful (50% to 70%)
recovery if a payment default occurs. NGPL used net proceeds to partly fund a
tender offer for $1.25 billion of debt maturing in December 2012.

Our corporate credit rating on NGPL is 'B+', and the outlook is stable. (For 
the corporate credit rating rationale, see our summary analysis on NGPL 
published on Aug. 6, 2012, on RatingsDirect. The full recovery report will be 
published on RatingsDirect shortly.)

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Standard & Poor's Raises Its U. S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil 
Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, July 24, 2012
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy 
Industry, April 18, 2012

RATING LIST

NGPL PipeCo LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating              B+/Stable/--

New Rating

NGPL PipeCo LLC
 Senior Secured Term Loan Due 2017    B+
   Recovery Rating                    3


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

