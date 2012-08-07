FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Navistar Inc issue 'B+'
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 8:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Navistar Inc issue 'B+'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'B+' issue rating to Navistar Inc.'s proposed $1 billion secured loan, due 2017.
The issue rating is one notch above the Navistar International Corp. 
(Navistar) corporate credit rating of 'B'. The recovery rating on this issue is
'2', indicating that we expect substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of
default. Navistar Inc. is a core subsidiary of Navistar, comprising its domestic
and Canadian operations. Furthermore, Navistar guarantees the new debt issue.

At the same time, we lowered our ratings on Navistar's unsecured debt to 
'CCC+' from 'B'. We revised the unsecured debt recovery rating to '6' from 
'4', reflecting the additional priority claims represented by the new secured 
issue and our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of 
payment default. 

The corporate credit rating on the Illinois-based truck maker reflects, among 
other things, challenges in revamping its product line, following the 
Environmental Protection Agency's rejection of its proprietary engine 
technology; slowing industry and military demand; and Navistar's substantial 
debt burden, including large underfunded postretirement obligations. 

On the other hand, Navistar's arrangement to provide Cummins Inc. 
(A/Stable/--) engines and emissions control components represents a 
significant first step toward continuance of operations. The new issue will 
provide more than $700 million net financing, which is meaningful to assure 
liquidity during the upcoming critical quarters.

For further details, please see the recovery report on Navistar, to be 
published following this report on RatingsDirect.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

RATINGS LIST

Navistar International Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating          B/Negative/--

Downgraded 
                                  To          From
Navistar International Corp.
 Unsecured                        CCC+        B
  Recovery Rating                 6           4

New Rating

Navistar Inc.
 $1 bil. secured loan due 2017    B+
  Recovery Rating                 2
 


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.