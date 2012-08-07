FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P on Grupo KUO particle board business sale
August 7, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P on Grupo KUO particle board business sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Grupo KUO S.A.B. de C.V. (global scale: BB/Stable/-- national scale:
mxA/Stable/--) are not affected following the company's announcement that it
will sell its particle board business--Rexcel S.A. de C.V. whose products are
sold under the Rexcel, Panelart, and Wilsonart brands--to Masisa S.A. In our
view, the sale is consistent with KUO's strategy of focusing on its core
business lines. The particle board business accounts for less than 5% of KUO's
consolidated revenues, doesn't generate EBITDA, and in our opinion is not a
driver of profitability and cash-flow generation. The sale, which is subject to 
regulatory approvals, should not have a meaningful impact on KUO's key 
financial ratios. The transaction will total $54.25 million plus current 
working capital at closing date. We expect that the company will use the 
proceeds for capital expenditures to strengthen its core businesses, which 
will bolster KUO's liquidity and financial metrics.

