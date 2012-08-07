TEXT-S&P on Grupo KUO particle board business sale

Aug 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Grupo KUO S.A.B. de C.V. (global scale: BB/Stable/-- national scale: mxA/Stable/--) are not affected following the company's announcement that it will sell its particle board business--Rexcel S.A. de C.V. whose products are sold under the Rexcel, Panelart, and Wilsonart brands--to Masisa S.A. In our view, the sale is consistent with KUO's strategy of focusing on its core business lines. The particle board business accounts for less than 5% of KUO's consolidated revenues, doesn't generate EBITDA, and in our opinion is not a driver of profitability and cash-flow generation. The sale, which is subject to regulatory approvals, should not have a meaningful impact on KUO's key financial ratios. The transaction will total $54.25 million plus current working capital at closing date. We expect that the company will use the proceeds for capital expenditures to strengthen its core businesses, which will bolster KUO's liquidity and financial metrics.