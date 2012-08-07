FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms PMI Trading 'BBB' foreign currency rating
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms PMI Trading 'BBB' foreign currency rating

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview
     -- We view the operations of Mexico-based petrochemical and refined 
products trader PMI Trading as integrated with PEMEX's operations.
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB' foreign currency and 'A-' local currency 
corporate credit ratings on PMI Trading.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that PMI Trading's operations 
will continue to be integrated with PEMEX's.


Rating Action 
On Aug. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' foreign 
currency and 'A-' local currency corporate credit ratings on P.M.I. Trading 
Ltd. (PMI Trading). The outlook is stable. The affirmation follows our regular 
annual review on PEMEX and its subsidiaries.

Rationale
The ratings on PMI Trading, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petroleos Mexicanos 
(PEMEX; foreign currency: BBB/Stable/--; local currency: A-/Stable/--), are 
the same as those on PEMEX, as we consider the two entities bearing a single 
default risk. This is primarily because we consider PMI Trading to be a very 
important subsidiary for, and essentially as a business division of, PEMEX. 

Moreover, Pemex Refinacion and PEMEX Gas y Petroquimica Basica (PGPB) are PMI 
Trading's main clients, so PEMEX's operating needs guide the company's 
operations. The company has aligned its risk-management policies and practices 
to those of PEMEX. PEMEX could fully back PMI Trading's funding requirements 
if necessary.

We consider PMI Trading to be a prominent government-related entity, and we 
view the likelihood of extraordinary government support as "almost certain," 
based on our assessment of PEMEX's critical role as the only oil exploration 
and production company operating in Mexico, its contribution of 40% of 
Mexico's public-sector revenue through taxes and duties, and its integral link 
with the government. The government owns PEMEX, determines its strategy and 
key budgetary decisions, and maintains a tight degree of control. In line with 
our assessment of PEMEX, we view PMI Trading's business risk profile as 
"satisfactory" and financial risk profile as "significant."

PEMEX directly owns 48.5% of PMI Trading, PMI Holdings Petroleos Espana S.L. 
(not rated) owns 50.5%, and PMI Norteamerica S.A. de C.V. (foreign currency: 
BBB/Stable/--; local currency: A-/Stable/--) owns 1%. PEMEX also has full 
ownership of these two entities. PEMEX integrates PMI Trading's financial 
results into its financial statements. 

PMI Trading manages PEMEX's imports and exports of refined and petrochemical 
products. PMI Trading has implemented its own risk-management policies; 
however, it conducts its operations according to PEMEX's risk-management 
practices. PMI Trading's new Board of Directors was established during the 
second quarter of 2012. Given the flexibility of the company's structure (as 
other senior directors are authorized to take decisions), the company's daily 
operations were not affected.

For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, PMI Trading reported revenues of $36.9 
billion--up 19% from a year earlier--due to higher oil prices. PMI Trading's 
EBITDA margin was 2% during the same period. This was in line with both our 
expectations and the margins of its peers. 

Liquidity
We view PMI Trading's liquidity as "adequate," reflecting PEMEX's ongoing 
support. We have factored the following assumptions into our liquidity 
assessment:
     -- We assume that sources of liquidity--including the company's $1 
billion in committed credit facilities--will exceed uses by more than 3.0x 
during the next 12-18 months.
     -- PMI Trading has no significant debt maturities for the next few years.
     -- We believe PMI Trading's net sources will exceed its cash requirements 
and allow it to remain in compliance with its financial covenants, even if its 
EBITDA drops 15%.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our belief that PMI Trading will continue to 
operate as an integrated business within PEMEX. The stable outlook also 
reflects our outlook on Mexico and our expectation that PEMEX's relationship 
with the government will not change significantly during the next two to three 
years. Additionally, we do not expect the government to reduce its heavy 
involvement in the oil and gas sector or in the company in the foreseeable 
future. The ratings could be pressured if PEMEX were to lessen its commitment 
to supporting PMI Trading.


Related Criteria And Research
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

P.M.I. Trading Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating
  Foreign Currency                      BBB/Stable/--      
  Local Currency                        A-/Stable/--       


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

