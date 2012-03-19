FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Argentina's BBVA Banco Frances
March 19, 2012

TEXT-Fitch rates Argentina's BBVA Banco Frances

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    March 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a Local Currency 	
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' to BBVA Banco Frances' (Frances). 	
The Rating Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the rest of 	
France's ratings. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this 	
release.	
	
The ratings reflect Frances's solid franchise in Argentina, its healthy asset 	
quality, and its satisfactory profitability, liquidity and capitalization. They 	
also take into account its ownership by Spain's Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 	
(BBVA; rated 'A' with a Negative Outlook by Fitch) and the potentially volatile 	
operating environment. 	
	
In 2010 the Argentine economy resumed its growing trend seen since 2003. This 	
has benefited the operating environment for banks, with deposits and lending 	
growing very strongly and steadily improving asset quality. While the economy is	
expected to slowdown markedly in 2012, lending is expected to continue to grow, 	
albeit at a much slower pace than in the past two years. 	
	
Along with the benign operating environment, Frances's profitability has 	
steadily improved, mainly based on higher net interest and commission income, 	
which have compensated for the increase in administrative expenses due to the 	
high inflation rate. However, at Dec. 31, 2011 its net income is lower than the 	
year before due to the reduction of the income from its government bonds 	
portfolio as a consequence of market volatility. Fitch expects Frances's 	
profitability to remain sound, based on its solid revenue generation capacity, 	
although it will probably be under pressure from slower loan growth, a rising 	
inflation and persistent market volatility.	
	
 	
	
Frances's asset quality is healthy. At Dec. 31, 2011 its NPL accounted for a 	
very low 0.45% of the total, with sound loan loss reserve coverage of 422.0%. 	
	
Frances's liquidity is ample, backed by continued deposit growth. Its capital 	
adequacy is adequate, supported backed by its increased profits; at Dec. 31, 	
2011 Fitch Core Capital was 15.65%. Although it has decreased due to strong loan	
growth and dividend payments, Fitch expects France's capitalization to remain at	
satisfactory levels as loan growth will decelerate and given the recent 	
restrictions imposed by the Central Bank on dividend payments. 	
	
Spain's BBVA held 76.00% of Frances at Dec.31, 2011. Frances was the third 	
largest private sector bank by deposits and the fourth by loans in Argentina at 	
Dec. 31, 2011 and had 268 branches.	
	
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for Frances:	
--Long-term National Rating at 'AA+'(arg); Stable Outlook	
--Short-term National Rating at 'A1+(arg)';	
--Viability Rating at 'b+';	
--Support Rating at '5';	
--National long-term rating on its senior unsecured bonds and on its USD500 	
million (previously USD300 million) debt issuance program at 'AA+'(arg); 	
--National long-term rating on the subordinated debt to be issued under its 	
USD500 million debt issuance program (previously USD300 million) at 'AA'(arg);	
--National Equity Ratings at Primera Clase Nivel '1(arg'.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

