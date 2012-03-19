TEXT-Fitch rates Argentina's BBVA Banco Frances

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) March 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a Local Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' to BBVA Banco Frances' (Frances). The Rating Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the rest of France's ratings. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The ratings reflect Frances's solid franchise in Argentina, its healthy asset quality, and its satisfactory profitability, liquidity and capitalization. They also take into account its ownership by Spain's Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA; rated 'A' with a Negative Outlook by Fitch) and the potentially volatile operating environment. In 2010 the Argentine economy resumed its growing trend seen since 2003. This has benefited the operating environment for banks, with deposits and lending growing very strongly and steadily improving asset quality. While the economy is expected to slowdown markedly in 2012, lending is expected to continue to grow, albeit at a much slower pace than in the past two years. Along with the benign operating environment, Frances's profitability has steadily improved, mainly based on higher net interest and commission income, which have compensated for the increase in administrative expenses due to the high inflation rate. However, at Dec. 31, 2011 its net income is lower than the year before due to the reduction of the income from its government bonds portfolio as a consequence of market volatility. Fitch expects Frances's profitability to remain sound, based on its solid revenue generation capacity, although it will probably be under pressure from slower loan growth, a rising inflation and persistent market volatility. Frances's asset quality is healthy. At Dec. 31, 2011 its NPL accounted for a very low 0.45% of the total, with sound loan loss reserve coverage of 422.0%. Frances's liquidity is ample, backed by continued deposit growth. Its capital adequacy is adequate, supported backed by its increased profits; at Dec. 31, 2011 Fitch Core Capital was 15.65%. Although it has decreased due to strong loan growth and dividend payments, Fitch expects France's capitalization to remain at satisfactory levels as loan growth will decelerate and given the recent restrictions imposed by the Central Bank on dividend payments. Spain's BBVA held 76.00% of Frances at Dec.31, 2011. Frances was the third largest private sector bank by deposits and the fourth by loans in Argentina at Dec. 31, 2011 and had 268 branches. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for Frances: --Long-term National Rating at 'AA+'(arg); Stable Outlook --Short-term National Rating at 'A1+(arg)'; --Viability Rating at 'b+'; --Support Rating at '5'; --National long-term rating on its senior unsecured bonds and on its USD500 million (previously USD300 million) debt issuance program at 'AA+'(arg); --National long-term rating on the subordinated debt to be issued under its USD500 million debt issuance program (previously USD300 million) at 'AA'(arg); --National Equity Ratings at Primera Clase Nivel '1(arg'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)