FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P Affirms Braskem 'bbb-' Glbl Scale, 'braaa' Natl Scale Rtgs
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 19, 2012 / 8:56 PM / 6 years ago

S&P Affirms Braskem 'bbb-' Glbl Scale, 'braaa' Natl Scale Rtgs

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    March 19 (Reuters) - Overview	
     -- Brazil-based petrochemical company Braskem's business profile, 	
including its strong market position and adequate feedstock supply, have 	
sustained the ratings despite a challenging Brazilian petrochemicals industry 	
in 2011.	
     -- We are affirming our ratings, including the 'BBB-' global scale and 	
'brAAA' national scale corporate credit ratings, on the company.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects the company's strong liquidity and our 	
expectation that margins will recover with the start-up of capacity expansions.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On March 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its global 	
scale ratings, including the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating, on Brazil-based 	
petrochemical company Braskem S.A. At the same time, we affirmed our Brazilian 	
national scale rating on the company at 'brAAA'. The outlooks remained stable.	
	
Rationale	
Standard & Poor's ratings on Braskem reflect the strengths of its business 	
profile, based on its dominant market position, diversified feedstock, and 	
favorable supply contracts. Despite weaker operating performance in 2011, 	
caused by growth deceleration, import competition, and lower thermoplastic 	
resin prices, Braskem maintains strong liquidity. Nonetheless, Braskem is 	
exposed to industry cyclicality, currently worse global market conditions, 	
more-volatile commodity prices, and fluctuating exchange rates.	
	
Braskem's business profile is "satisfactory," as our criteria define it. 	
Despite fierce competition from imports, the company benefits from a dominant 	
position in the Brazilian petrochemicals market as the sole local producer of 	
polyethylene and polypropylene, and a leading player in polyvinyl chloride 	
(PVC). Its feedstock contracts with Petrobras, close commercial relationships 	
with its fragmented customer base, and strong distribution capabilities allow 	
Braskem to sell products at adequate margins even under severe competitive 	
pressure. As the leading producer of thermoplastic resins in the Americas and 	
No. 8 worldwide, Braskem's total capacity amounts to 7.5 million tons 	
distributed in 35 facilities, mainly in Brazil and the U.S. The company's size 	
and diverse client base bring it more resilient performance even under more 	
uncertain market conditions, both domestically and abroad, and more-volatile 	
petrochemical prices. We believe a more-balanced feedstock mix among naphtha 	
and ethane, high flexibility to plan production efficiently at its several 	
plants, economies of scope and scale, and operating synergies will help the 	
company weather these uncertainties and, potentially, a longer market downturn.	
	
Braskem's financial profile weakened in 2011 but is still "significant." 	
Although Braskem managed to improve the 2011 operating performance of acquired 	
Quattor S.A. (not rated) by increasing capacity utilization at Quattor's 	
plants, its EBITDA margin decreased to 11% on lower thermoplastic resin prices 	
in the second half of the year. Overall lower capacity utilization because of 	
maintenance shutdowns in Triunfo and Camacari, along with a temporary blackout 	
in Camacari, also affected results. These factors, coupled with negative 	
currency trends in the fourth quarter, caused the company's adjusted total 	
debt to EBITDA to spike to 4.7x, significantly higher than we had expected, by 	
year-end. However, we expect that Braskem will improve its credit metrics on 	
stronger cash flows in 2012, increasing dollar-denominated revenues and 	
therefore profits because the average exchange rate is more favorable. We 	
further expect to see higher capacity utilization and greater volumes from the 	
consolidation of acquired Dow plants in the U.S. and the completion of PVC and 	
butadiene expansion projects in Brazil. By year-end 2012, adjusted total debt 	
to EBITDA will likely decline to 3.8x, which we view as more commensurate with 	
the rating.	
	
Liquidity	
Braskem's liquidity is "strong." In December 2011, the company reported sound 	
cash reserves of Brazilian reais (R$) 3.2 billion, compared with short-term 	
debt of R$1.4 billion. Our opinion reflects several assumptions:	
	
     -- Liquidity sources (including cash on hand, discretionary cash flow, 	
and availability under the company's credit facility) exceeding cash uses 	
(including working capital needs, capital expenditures, and short-term debt) 	
by 1.8x in 2012;	
     -- Liquidity sources continuing to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to 	
decline by 30%;	
     -- Capital expenditures remaining manageable, even when including 	
investments in greenfield projects in Mexico;	
     -- Braskem continuing to manage its working capital efficiently, 	
resulting in low financing needs in the intermediate term; and	
     -- Strong covenant headroom, amounting to 40% of the firm's EBITDA based 	
on net debt ratios in U.S. dollars.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operating results will 	
improve as capacity utilization increases and prices, as measured in local 	
currency, recover throughout 2012. We project a decrease in adjusted total 	
debt to EBITDA, to 3.8x in 2012 and to 3.2x in 2013. We could lower the 	
ratings if Braskem's liquidity weakens or its financial profile doesn't 	
improve as we expect, resulting in a sustained adjusted total debt to EBITDA 	
of more than 4.0x and funds from operations to adjusted total debt 	
consistently below 20%. Because the ratings already consider improvements in 	
credit metrics, we believe an upgrade is unlikely in the intermediate term.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity 	
Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining 	
Industry. June 23, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
	
	
Ratings List	
 	
Ratings Affirmed	
 	
Braskem S.A.	
 Corporate Credit Rating	
  Global Scale                          BBB-/Stable/--	
  National Scale                        brAAA/Stable/--	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-	
 	
Braskem America Finance Company	
Braskem Finance Ltd.	
Braskem International Ltd.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-	
 	
 	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Rafaela Vitoria, CFA, Sao Paulo;	
                        rafaela_vitoria@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Alexandre Menezes, Sao Paulo (55) 11-3039-9741;	
                   alexandre_menezes@standardandpoors.com	
	
	
	
 (Reporting By Joan Gralla)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.