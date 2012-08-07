TEXT-S&P assigns 'BB' rating to Community Health Systems notes

Aug 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned ratings to the proposed $1.25 billion senior secured notes due 2018 to be borrowed by CHS/Community Health Systems Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems Inc. We rated the notes 'BB' (two notches higher than the 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company) with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The company will use the proceeds of this new issue to repay a portion of the term loan B that matures in 2014. The corporate credit rating on Community Health is 'B+' and remains unchanged, as does the stable rating outlook. The rating reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "fair" (according to our criteria), because of its large, relatively diversified portfolio of hospitals that helps the company manage uncertain reimbursement and spread local market risk over many markets. The rating is also based on our view of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," reflected in our expectation that the current debt to EBITDA level of about 5.3x, will remain largely unchanged. This viewpoint includes our belief that Community Health will use its cash flow to fund acquisitions and not repay debt. We believe acquisitions will remain a key strategy to increase earnings, particularly as a difficult reimbursement environment and relatively flat patient volume trends (adjusted for outpatient visits) continue to pressure profitability. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's full analysis on Community Health, published March 28, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Community Health Systems Inc. Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/-- New Rating CHS/Community Health Systems Inc. Senior Secured $1.25B notes due 2018 BB Recovery rating 1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.