TEXT-Fitch rates Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems revs 'A-'
August 8, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems revs 'A-'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to the following Utah
Associated Municipal Power Systems' (UAMPS) revenue bonds:

--Approximately $72.5 million Horse Butte Wind Project revenue bonds, series 
2012A;

--Approximately $26.1 million Horse Butte Wind Project variable-rate demand 
revenue bonds, series 2012B.

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to finance a 20-year prepayment of 
electricity from the 57.6MW Horse Butte Wind Project (HBWP). The series 2012A 
and 2012B bonds are expected to price via negotiation on Aug. 16 and 21, 
respectively.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY

The series 2012 bonds are secured by a pledge and assignment of revenues derived
by UAMPS from the HBWP. Revenues consist primarily of payments made by the 24 
project participants pursuant to take-or-pay power sales contracts (PSCs).

The series 2012B variable-rate bonds are expected to be backed by a three-year, 
irrevocable letter of credit to be issued by Bank of Montreal (Fitch long- and 
short-term Issuer Default Ratings of 'AA-' and 'F1+', respectively) nearer to 
closing.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

PROJECT-BASED WHOLESALE AGENCY: UAMPS is a project-based joint action agency 
serving 45 mostly small-sized, unrated members through 15 legally separate 
projects in an eight-state region of the western United States. The HBWP, UAMPS'
newest generation project, is expected to begin commercial operations in August 
2012.

TAKE-OR-PAY CONTRACTS: UAMPS' PSCs with each of the 24 HBWP participants provide
good bondholder protections, particularly as the project has no operating 
history. The contracts are take-or-pay - requiring payment irrespective of 
project output - and currently in force. In addition, they extend to the later 
of the final maturity of the bonds or the useful life of the project.

ENTITLEMENT STEP-UP: A 25% step-up provision provides additional bondholder 
protection from a default of one or more participants with the exception of the 
largest, Truckee Donner Public Utility District (TDPUD), which maintains a 26.3%
entitlement share. While bondholders have direct exposure to TDPUD, Fitch 
believes the participant exhibits good credit quality in support of the rating.

GOOD ECONOMIC INDICATORS: The project participants serve largely residential 
customer bases in dedicated areas, which enhances revenue stability. The 
participants are typically small with young demographics that contribute to 
slightly below-average income levels. However, low unemployment rates evidence 
the economic stability of the region.

MIXED PARTICIPANT FINANCIALS: High amounts of system equity correspond with 
tighter operating margins at the participant level. However, each participant 
has full rate-setting authority, which provides flexibility to increase revenues
on a timely basis. The participants' liquidity metrics vary greatly.

ACHIEVING RENEWABLE GOALS: The participants will likely derive political benefit
from the project, given Utah's (and other states') renewable energy goal. 
However, the cost of power will be somewhat higher than for UAMPS' other power 
projects.

CREDIT PROFILE

Fitch's primary rating consideration for this and UAMPS' other projects is the 
operational and financial condition of the project participants. Additional 
rating considerations include the start-up nature of the HBWP and the extent of 
available liquidity.

UAMPS was established in 1980 as an energy services interlocal entity to 
finance, acquire, and operate various projects for the generation and 
transmission of electricity to its 45 members. 

The Horse Butte Wind Project

The 57.6MW HBWP consists of 32 wind turbines located 15 miles east of Idaho 
Falls in Bonneville County, Idaho. Construction of the project, which began in 
November 2010, is complete after some delay, and commercial operation is 
expected in August 2012. The projected capacity factor of the project is 33.2% 
(p50), which is in line with industry standards.

The expected cost of power is slightly higher than UAMPS' other power supply 
projects but within range at an average of $73.39/MWh for the initial 10 years. 
While the HBWP may not be as economically competitive as some of UAMPS' other 
generation projects, there is a political benefit. The HBWP will go some way 
toward helping the participants achieve Utah's 2025 goal of providing 20% of 
retail electric sales from renewables.

Mixed Participant Metrics

The nine largest participants, representing 84.2% of total entitlement shares, 
are generally small entities averaging just 13,000 customers. However, the 
participants serve largely residential customer bases (52% of sales), which 
typically provide for greater revenue stability. Young demographics contribute 
to slightly below-average income levels, but relatively low unemployment rates 
suggest economic stability.

The participants' mixed financial positions include little debt. This creates 
high ratios of equity to capitalization averaging near 75%. However, somewhat 
tighter operating margins - given the participants' modest debt service 
obligations - make annual financial operations appear less robust. Participant 
liquidity averages a sound 128 days cash on hand, but the range among largest 
participants is wide.

Step-Up Provision

UAMPS' take-or-pay PSCs with each of its project participants are currently in 
force and terminate at the later of the final maturity of the bonds or the life 
of the project. A step-up provision allows for an increase in each participant's
entitlement share by a maximum of 25%. 

The step-up provides bondholders with some protection that a default by several 
smaller members would not cause a default of the entire project. However, 
bondholders do have direct exposure to the largest participant, TDPUD, which 
maintains a 26.3% entitlement share of the project. Fitch believes that TDPUD 
exhibits sufficient credit quality to support the 'A-' rating on UAMPS' series 
2012 bonds.

Project Finances and Liquidity

The HBWP is structured similarly to UAMPS' other projects. Debt service coverage
is expected to be near 1.1x annually, and equity will remain principally with 
the project participants. 

Various sources of liquidity provide additional support for the rating. A $1.75 
million operation and maintenance reserve will be funded at closing, and a rate 
stabilization reserve will be funded to $1.1 million in equal parts over 18 
months. In addition, two recently renewed lines of credit totaling $25 million 
are available for general purposes across the entirety of the system.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

This action was informed by information identified in Fitch's Revenue-Supported 
Rating Criteria and U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria.

Applicable Criteria and

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
