TEXT-S&P rates 3 NY Liberty Development transactions 'A+/A-1'
August 8, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+/A-1'
ratings to New York Liberty Development Corp.'s multimodal liberty revenue
refunding bonds series 2011B-2 (Tower 3) and 2011B-2 (Towers 3-4), and
multimodal recovery zone revenue bonds series 2010A-4 (Tower 3) (see list).

The ratings reflect our opinion of the credit and liquidity support that 
JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. ('A+/A-1') provides each transaction in the form of 
an irrevocable direct-pay letter of credit (LOC). Under the LOC, JPMorgan 
Chase Bank N.A. fully supports all bond payment obligations when the bonds are 
in the daily and weekly interest rate reset modes. Therefore, our ratings 
apply only during these rate modes. If the bonds are converted to another rate 
mode, we will likely withdraw our ratings.

The 'A+' long-term components of our ratings are based on our long-term issuer 
credit rating on JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. and address full and timely payments 
of interest and principal when the bondholders have not exercised the put 
option. The 'A-1' short-term components of our ratings are based on our 
short-term issuer credit rating on JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. and address full 
and timely payments of interest and principal when the bondholders have 
exercised the put option.

In view of the series 2011B-2 (Tower 3), 2011B-2 (Towers 3-4), and 2010A-4 
(Tower 3) bond structures, changes to our ratings on the daily and weekly rate 
bonds can result from, among other things, changes to our rating on the LOC 
provider or amendments to the transactions' terms. We will maintain ratings on 
the bonds as long as they are in the daily or weekly rate mode and the LOCs 
have not expired or otherwise terminated. If either of these conditions 
changes, we will likely withdraw our ratings on the bonds.
 
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Presale: New York Liberty Development Corp. - Series 2011B-2 (For The 
3 World Trade Center Project), July 31, 2012 
     -- Presale: New York Liberty Development Corp. - 2011B-2 (For The World 
Trade Center Project - Towers 3-4), July 31, 2012
     -- Presale: New York Liberty Development Corp. - Series 2010A-4, July 31, 
2012  
     -- General Criteria: Methodology And Assumptions: Assigning Ratings To 
Bonds In The U.S. Based on Escrowed Collateral, May 31, 2012
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012
     -- General Criteria: Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments 
In Transaction Accounts, May 31. 2012
     -- JPMorgan Chase & Co., April 18, 2012
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Approach To Evaluating Letter Of 
Credit-Supported Debt, July 6, 2009
 
RATINGS ASSIGNED
New York Liberty Development Corp.

Series                 Rating     Maturity              Amount
                                  date                     ($)
2011B-2 (Tower 3)      A+/A-1     Dec. 1, 2049       1,970,000
2011B-2 (Towers 3-4)   A+/A-1     Dec. 1, 2049         180,000
2010A-4 (Tower 3)      A+/A-1     Dec. 1, 2050         515,000

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
