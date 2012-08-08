FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates proposed Frontier Communications' offering 'BB+'
August 8, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates proposed Frontier Communications' offering 'BB+'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+' rating to Frontier Communications
Corporation's (Frontier) (NASDAQ: FTR) proposed offering of $500 
million of senior unsecured notes due 2023. Frontier will use the proceeds for 
debt reduction or general corporate purposes. Fitch's Issuer Default Rating 
(IDR) for Frontier is 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Frontier's 'BB+' IDR reflects the meaningful improvement in its credit profile 
following the acquisition of access lines in 14 states from Verizon on July 1, 
2010. Frontier has articulated a long-term leverage target of approximately 2.5 
times (x). The company is still above this target as gross debt-to-EBITDA for 
the last 12 months ending June 30, 2012 was 3.4x. In 2012, Fitch expects 
leverage to improve to 3.3x, pro forma for the repayment of a $523 million 
maturity in mid-January 2013. 

Fitch believes Frontier's 47% dividend reduction in February 2012 affirms 
management's commitment to improving its longer-term leverage metrics. The 
reduction is expected to save $348 million on an annual basis. 

Ongoing competitive pressures are also factored into the ratings of Frontier. 
Its operations are showing a slow and relatively stable rate of decline due to 
competitive pressures and technological substitution; the sluggish economy is 
also having an effect. The marketing of additional services - including high 
speed data - as well as cost controls have been mitigating the effect of access 
line losses to cable operators and wireless providers. Recently announced 
regulatory reforms are not expected to have a significant impact on the company 
in the near term.

Frontier has ample liquidity which is derived from its cash balances, its $750 
million revolving credit facility, and, on a forward basis, FCF. At June 30, 
2012, Frontier had $410 million in cash and an additional $106 million of 
restricted cash was available to fund certain capital expenditures. Over the 
last 12 months, FCF after dividends was approximately $98 million. FCF in the 
period was pressured by the timing of working capital needs due to the system 
conversion and broadband buildout as well as integration and accelerated 
broadband capital spending. 

As a result of the effect of the dividend reduction in 2012, Fitch expects FCF 
to improve materially, given the lower dividend will reduce dividend 
requirements by $348 million annually. Fitch expects 2012 FCF to be in a range 
of $360 million to $400 million after dividends and integration expenses. FCF 
expectations reflect Frontier's capital spending guidance of $725 million to 
$775 million plus integration capital spending of $40 million. Capital spending 
is expected to decline by $100 million in 2013 as the broadband expansion is 
completed.

Liquidity is provided by a $750 million senior unsecured credit facility, which 
is in place until Jan. 1, 2014. The $750 million facility is available for 
general corporate purposes but may not be used to fund dividend payments. The 
main financial covenant in the revolving credit facility requires the 
maintenance of a net debt-to-EBITDA level of 4.5x or less during the entire 
period. Net debt is defined as total debt less cash exceeding $50 million. 

Frontier has $65 million of principal payments due in 2012, $581 million in 2013
and $258 million in 2014. Fitch expects the company to use cash balances and FCF
to repay the 2013 and 2014 maturities.

The company's $100 million unsecured letter of credit facility matures Sept. 20,
2012. The facility has no financial ratio covenants, and other negative 
covenants are similar to those in its revolving credit facility. A letter of 
credit was issued to the West Virginia Public Service Commission to guarantee 
capital expenditure commitments in the state with respect to the acquisition of 
the Verizon lines. 

What Could Trigger a Rating Action

A positive rating action could occur if:

--Fitch does not expect a positive rating action to take place in the next 12 to
18 months. Longer-term leverage would need to be at or below 2.5x, the dividend 
payout would need to be below 55%, and revenues would have to demonstrate 
sustainable growth before a positive rating action would be considered.

A negative rating action could occur if:

--The company's leverage metrics do not improve from year-end 2011 levels of 
3.4x after the line integration is completed and if the company does not show 
continued progress in growing revenues from business and data services. 


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.  The ratings 
above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has 
been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

